Gov. Jim Justice made the prudent and correct call the other day when he closed the state’s K-12 public schools – a day after the girls and boys state basketball tournaments were postponed over growing concerns about the spread of a novel coronavirus that, as of this writing, has been reported as an infectious disease, COVID-19, in more than 2,100 people in 49 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The death toll is at 48. That is in the U.S. alone.
Likewise, college administrators at schools big and small around the state did the right thing by closing campuses and implementing online instruction for the foreseeable future. For good measure, organizers of upcoming local events got in line, too. Smart.
The next item on the governor’s agenda should be, in short order, to increase testing – in all corners of the state. And this needs to happen pronto. Like right now. The reason is quite simple: The state’s demographics say that people here are vulnerable to COVID-19. Not only is the state’s population older than most other states, West Virginia also holds the dubious distinction of having myriad underlying health conditions – obesity, heart and lung disease, diabetes, cancer and, well, the list is long.
For this, we need more than an ounce of prevention because there is no cure for COVID-19 – and there won’t be for a while.
True, as of Saturday evening there had not been a “confirmed” report of a single case of the coronavirus in West Virginia. The Mountain State remains the lone holdout across the entire country in that category.
But let us not kid ourselves. The virus is here, many are carriers and it is spreading. The governor said as much at his press conference on Friday. “We know it’s here,” he said matter-of-factly. “Let’s be real. We just
haven’t found it, but it’s got to be here.”
The issue with COVID-19 is that it is highly contagious and has the ability to make people very sick. The current stats say that 80 percent of the people who get COVID-19 will be sick but only have to stay at home. That’s the good news. About 6.1 percent who get sick, no matter their age or immune status, will require hospitalization and ventilator support. For that, a community needs ICU beds and, if the contagion is not slowed, there will not be enough beds to accommodate those in need.
Then, as what is happening in Italy, some desperately ill patients will be chosen for treatment. Others will go without.
So, yes, next step, we have to find where the virus is at work and testing does that.
And that is also why it is critical that we take measures now to avoid exposure to and slow the spread of the virus.
Once testing picks up – only 39 people in the state have been tested – we will be better able to isolate those who are infected and slow the spread.
Simultaneously, we need to figure out how more of us can work from home – or, barring that, practice the very best methods of preventing the disease from spreading. Washing your hands multiple times a day with hot soapy water is required, and keeping a six-foot distance from others is another strategy that is highly recommended.
Just know that Italy, France and Spain are mandating broad restrictions on all activities because the contagion is spreading without retreat.
We should be listening to scientists to lead us out of this darkness and to minimize the risks of COVID-19.
We appreciate the earnest voice of Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University. In a front page story in today’s newspaper, he says, frankly, “It’s a pandemic. It is everywhere, and it doesn’t mean we’re invaded with something that’s going to kill all of us, because in fact most people are going to be fine, but it says that our strategies have to change from saying ‘we’ve got to get rid of this’ to saying ‘we have to control as much of the side effects that we don’t want to see as we possibly can.’ ”
We agree. And it begins with each of us taking a greater degree of responsibility for our own actions and for the state to ramp up testing.
Like right now.