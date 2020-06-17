At his daily press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice – who has begged, pleaded and preached for weeks on end with citizens to be good neighbors and wear a mask when out in public, keep their distance and wash their hands to block the spread of the coronavirus – sounded like a beleaguered leader trying to break the news to West Virginians that he was preparing to pop the balloon on the annual state fair.
If that is so, it would be the right call.
Here is what the governor said: “Without any question today, I and a lot of us are really much more hesitant about bigger gatherings of people and maybe even much more of a proponent to restrict bigger gatherings of people than we were a week ago or ten days ago.”
That, to us, sounds like the governor is measuring his message on how to break the disappointment to a population that has shown an overeagerness to re-engage socially – Covid-19 infections be damned.
But the governor, who has done as well as any at staunching the spread of the highly infectious disease via executive orders, is looking at recent outbreaks at churches around the state, one of them in his own backyard in Greenbrier County, which just happens to serve as host for the state fair. Big Jim can’t be happy with what he is witnessing.
Pastor Youel Altizer, who has been preaching at the Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte for more than 30 years, told The Register-Herald that he had urged church members to practice social distancing, he told them to wear masks, he said no handshakes. As we all know, humans – even well intentioned church members among us – are not the best at following rules.
As such, the county’s health department has identified 34 active cases of Covid-19, 33 of which were related to interactions at the church. Previously, the county had counted a grand total of nine.
And now one congregant, described by the pastor as a middle-aged man with underlying respiratory issues, has been hospitalized. We don’t know of his prognosis, but we do wish him a healthy recovery and we know that he was wearing a mask – which protects others from the transmission of the highly contagious disease. Too many at the service, however, were not wearing masks which only increased the probability that the disease would spread – just as it did.
Contrary to the pastor who said this was all the work of the devil, we will tell you that it was the work of science, of microbiology and a highly contagious viral disease, a novel coronavirus, one that has sickened more than 2.1 million fellow Americans and killed 117,713 as of this writing on Wednesday night. Worldwide, we are approaching a half a million deaths.
So with the recent outbreaks at church gatherings, the governor is recalculating how to go forward, and we suspect there is more than just a state fair on his mind. Public schools typically open in August, around the same time as the fair turns on its midway lights, and they present myriad challenges for public health and education officials in making buses, lunchrooms, hallways, gyms, lockerrooms, sporting evenues and classrooms safe for about 275,000 of our children – daily.
It would be helpful, of course, if the governor had some help from the Trump administration, which has ignored its job of marshaling a national strategy for fighting the disease.
Vice President Mike Pence – the propaganda arm of the administration when the president is not tweeting – recently wrote, “We are winning the fight against the invisible enemy,” obviously ignoring the body bags piling up along side his hubris.
For the record, about 800 Americans a day are still dying of Covid-19, a pace that, if sustained over the next few months – as the New York Times reports – would yield more than 200,000 dead by the end of September. Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas all reported their largest one-day increases in new cases on Tuesday.
We think the governor should move ahead, cancel the state fair and prevent it from becoming a petri dish for this disease.
The bigger aim and more complicated task, here, is how to open our schools safely. Let’s not be sidetracked by the carnival barkers.