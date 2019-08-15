Wasn’t but late spring this year, in a visit to his hometown of Beckley, that Gov. Jim Justice was busting his buttons, bragging about all the good he has done to revive the West Virginia economy.
The economic numbers, the governor said, were “like we could have never imagined.”
When challenged by a local businessman – “I don’t think our folks are seeing what you’re talking about” – Justice shot back, “Anywhere you go, things are better than they were two years ago. You’ve got to have your eyes closed driving around.”
Turns out, the businessman had his eyes wide open – and he was right.
In the weeks since the governor’s appearance, and in rapid succession, we have seen the Legislature rush to a $12.5 million rescue of a failing coal firing plant in Peasant County, the planned closure of a hospital in Wheeling, the near collapse of a small college also in Wheeling, and whole counties in such a financial bind that they are having trouble keeping the lights on. Exacerbating the problem, young, college-educated West Virginians – eager to get their careers and families started – are packing up and moving out.
A thorough analysis of economic data never gets in the way of the governor’s hubris, though. He sits on his stool in front of such gatherings as the one in Beckley and cherry picks statistics that bolster his thin portfolio of achievements. At the time, statewide unemployment was down, personal income had been on the rise and state revenues were exceeding budget expectations.
But upon closer examination, which is exactly what John Deskins, director of West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, does for a living, it is apparent that the majority of the state’s positive growth has been concentrated in just a handful of the state’s 55 counties.
Speaking at the recent Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia summer conference in White Sulphur Springs, Deskins pinpointed seven counties that he labeled as centers of “primary growth.”
“The total number of jobs added in these counties,” he said, “is pretty much the same as the total number of jobs added in the state altogether.”
In short, statewide job growth is narrow and, to no one’s surprise, happening in the energy sector.
But, here in coal country, where we have been trained by market whiplash, we have to ask, for how long?
In Boone County, once a coal-mining juggernaut just up the road, elected officials are completing the grim task of cutting services and jobs. The country’s budget, as reported Thursday by The Charleston Gazette-Mail, shows a $2.5 million shortfall created by a declining population and falling revenues from the statewide coal severance tax.
Same story in McDowell County – yet another home to the once all powerful coal industry. In a report last week by The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, members of the county commission are hoping that forthcoming property, real estate and coal severance tax collections will allow them to avoid additional budget cuts. But they are, nevertheless, painting a bleak picture of the county’s current economic woes.
“We have no tax base,” Commission President Cecil Patterson said, pointing to the recent closures of both Walmart and Magic Mart.
In 1980, the county’s population was just shy of 50,000 souls. In 2017, 18,456 people called the county home.
There is no economy in the world that won’t buckle under those conditions.
Deskins said the coal industry is expected to stay relatively stable over the next few years, mainly due to foreign export markets.
But, he added, “We’re being more dependent on those export markets, and those export markets are more volatile than selling domestically.”
When Justice came to the rescue in Wyoming County earlier this year and added Pinnacle Mines to his holdings, the governor said operations at the mine could resume within 12 months if “we fit this metallurgical coal into the marketplace.”
Given the likelihood of a global recession in the coming months, as most economists predict, we would caution our friends in Wyoming County from getting their hopes up.
And we would advise the governor to put aside the self-glorifying hype and address a desperate need to diversify the state’s economy.
The coal industry, by everything we are reading, has a short shelf life, especially given its sizable carbon contribution to climate change. The window to make necessary adjustments? Closing.
Instead of attempting to impress us with the job he is doing, with economic statistics that do not hold up under the bright light of analysis, we would recommend the governor put together an economic plan on how to move this state ahead – on parallel tracks. It’s not just the roads, governor. It’s not just for a lack of reliable water and broadband service. It’s not just a workforce participation rate that trails all others. All of this is mostly about coal barons having had their way in this state, leaving the rest of us with the painful reckoning that is now knocking at on the front door.
Please, Gov. Justice, discard the mantel of Marketer in Chief – and be a governor who can lead.