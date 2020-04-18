Gov. Jim Justice should be concerned and pressing a sense of urgency in this time of the coronavirus pandemic – as he did this past week – with how patients at nursing home centers are being protected by public and private interests from the potentially fatal disease.
The response from health care officials and nursing home administrators has been kept from public view, until now. And the emerging picture is not pretty. The disease has taken hold at 11 nursing homes in the state. At one in Jackson County, seven residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
The professionals in charge carry primary responsibilities in this matter, but they have ignored their duty, risking a dark outcome. The elderly are among the most medically vulnerable and statistically prone to falling ill. They are, in short, easy and likely targets of this insidious pathogen.
Officials in charge owe the public accountability and transparency, and the seniors deserve the best of care. They should be treated with the dignity they have earned over their long lives.
Unfortunately, all of that appears to have been sequestered for reasons that escape us.
At press briefings late this past week, the governor appeared to be having his first look at the statistics that said a problem was getting out of hand.
But when you sit in the governor’s chair, the buck stops on your desk.
Justice seemed to own up to that. He issued an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Resources and the National Guard to test all nursing home residents and staff in the state for the disease. He then ordered the public release of information about confirmed cases.
DHHR Director Bill Crouch along with Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus “czar,” and nursing home adminstrators need to be held accountable.
Only now is the state tracking confirmed cases in the nursing home population and testing all who live and work at the centers. Just now, one month into a statewide stay-at-home order and months after scientists saw the inevitability of the pandemic, are public and private health officials establishing protocol that should have been in place at the front end of this ordeal. The DHHR’s collaboration with county health departments – from what we have seen in data inconsistencies between the two – seems tenuous at best.
Again, as we have stated previously, this is a public health crisis that demands an informed public to mount a public response. Citizens, by large measure, are doing their part by staying at home. Not so much for too many we entrust with the public’s health.
How bad can this situation get if it is not arrested? According to reporting by The News York Times, more than a quarter of all residents in Virginia senior centers have died. In New Jersey, 17 bodies piled up in a nursing home morgue and infections have broken out in 394 long-term facilities – almost two-thirds of the state’s homes.
As of this writing, the virus has claimed about 7,000 lives at nursing centers around the country – about one-fifth of the nation’s total number of deaths.
Public silence on this matter can be deadly. What we need is to share information for a shared response.