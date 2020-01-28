Just as Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., was putting the final flourishes on three days of impeachment arguments to the Senate, presenting a credible and compelling case to convict President Donald J. Trump of abusing the powers of his office and of obstructing justice, a 2018 audio recording was being played across major media outlets. On it, our president can be heard telling those at his dinner table that he wanted the long-serving U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine to be fired. As is his privilege.
“Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow,” the president said to his dinner guests. “Take her out. O.K.? Do it.”
The recording speaks to a troubling and persistent narrative: While a preponderance of evidence is stacking up against the president, there is much we do not know regarding his intent, directives and operatives in holding congressionally appropriated military funds from the Ukraine for his own political gain.
There is a simple resolution to it all.
The Senate needs to vote to allow testimony from administrative officials and others who “were in the room” when decisions and telephone calls were being made, and insist that the White House turn over requested documents.
Only then should the Senate vote to convict or acquit.
Here is what we do know: As with the audio recording, there is new information coming forward, even now, months after this whole investigation began. Certainly, more will be revealed in the weeks and months ahead, either through investigative reporting by the likes of The New York Times and Washington Post or from John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, who is writing a book.
It was Bolton, remember, who derisively referred to the Ukraine scheme as a “drug deal” to others. Certainly, drawing from firsthand knowledge, Bolton would be able to help draw a more perfect picture of all that transpired.
We would think the senators on both sides of the aisle – or at least those interested in the truth – would want to know more, to have as many relevant facts in hand, to be more fully informed before casting a vote, if not as a matter of due diligence, then at least as an act of political self preservation in an election year. Imagine, say, that the president is acquitted – without the Senate calling witnesses – as early as this week, but then damning evidence is revealed the week following?
With witnesses already leaking audio recordings and former administration officials signing book deals, the flow of information in the months ahead is likely to become a fire hose of facts and astonishment that will make a premature verdict appear the cynical political calculation that, in fact, it is – not the somber, sober, serious and and constitutionally important deliberations demanded in an impeachment trial of the president of the United States.
Sen. Susan Collins will have a devil of a time selling such a vote against transparency to Maine voters back home in the face of evidence that says, yes, indeed, the president was wading up to his armpits in a river of guilt.
Despite the divisive and rancorous political debate across the U.S., the American people, Democrats and Republicans, want more information, too. Several polls out this past week show a strong majority would like to see Congress bring forward witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial.
According to Reuters/Ipsos polling released Wednesday, 72 percent of those polled said the trial should allow witnesses to testify, including 84 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans.
Bottom line: The Senate would be wise and correct to ask for more, to be well informed, before casting a vote, before rushing to judgment.
The gravity of the matter and moment demands nothing less.