Details in a lawsuit accusing a Raleigh County high school teacher of sexually harassing a female student are deeply troubling enough. But just as egregious, if true, are claims that at least two principals at Liberty High School and a county school board member knew what was going on – and did nothing.
And, apparently, “Jane Doe,” as the young student is identified in the court filing, was not the first to have been victimized.
Outrage is too weak a word to describe how we are feeling about what we read in the suit. If the allegations are true, and there is strong witness testimony detailed in the complaint, then people in the school district administrative food chain, up to and including Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price, need to step aside – or be fired for dereliction of duty and failure at the most basic level of protecting students in their care.
Those who turned a blind eye to what was happening to this child – and others – are no less guilty than the perpetrator himself. Those who police the district’s code of conduct and oversee lines of communications are complicit.
Let us note: The teacher, Adam Acord Jr., was put on administrative leave by the school district last November. To which we say, what took school officials so long to act?
The suit, filed Tuesday in Raleigh Circuit Court, charges Acord, a history teacher and tennis coach, with targeting at least five girls for nearly a decade – from 2010 to 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Acord “groomed” the girls for sexual gratification. The suit says that Principal Lori Knight and other school district officials and administrators “showed deliberate indifference” to Acord’s inappropriate relationships with Jane Doe and other female Liberty students.
The lawsuit speaks to a dark and disturbing culture that permitted Acord’s entirely inappropriate behavior, including “special attention, excessive hugging, physical closeness, private interactions, and an inordinate amount of attention directed entirely at female students.”
The lawsuit states, “Acord was very popular with many female students at Liberty, engaging in flirtatious and boundary crossing conduct with these girls in an open and notorious manner.”
Acord’s was out “to manipulate Liberty female students into sexually harassing, abusive and exploitive relationships.”
The suit claims that Acord had sex with one of the girls “minutes after she turned 18.”
When Doe began distancing herself socially from Acord, the suit alleges that he, in turn, retaliated by publicly humiliating her in front of her classmates.
We are not surprised that the girl, already fragile and vulnerable, became withdrawn, stopped taking her medication for anxiety and depression and quit school early last year.
Let’s be clear: This kind of behavior is nothing short of child sexual abuse, despicable and sickening. The consequences are far different for the two people in such a controlling relationship. In such cases, the teacher may lose a job, a paycheck, a career, certainly. The young and impressionable girl, on the other hand, may well suffer multiple adverse psychological effects for the rest of her life.
Scientific studies say odds are increased for a range of psychiatric disorders in sexually abused girls – the effects strongest for drug and alcohol dependence and bulimia nervosa. Jane Doe along with the other girls at Liberty will be susceptible to, among other social anxieties, major depression and panic disorder.
Let’s not kid ourselves. This kind of behavior by a teacher is not new. It happens. But when it shows its face, when it is known by other school officials and teachers, it needs to be called out and reported.
And then administrators – principals, superintendents, their assistants and the school board – need to investigate and act. Failing to act risks allowing the behavior to fester and to become normalized.
There is nothing normal about it.
Thankfully, according to the lawsuit, the behavior was reported. Sadly, school officials sat on the information.
On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Price responded to questions about the case. In part, he said, “Raleigh County Schools’ top priority is the safety of students and staff.”
Well, if what we read in the lawsuit is true, then Raleigh County Schools failed miserably in protecting teenage girls at Liberty High School for nearly a decade.
And that, plain and simple, is intolerable.