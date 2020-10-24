Republican conservative hypocrisy lives loudly within U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who joined party colleagues on Wednesday to announce their opposition to court packing. They share a suspicion that should the Democrats win the White House and take control of the Senate, seats would be added to the Supreme Court to rebalance the scales of justice.
Well, elections do have consequences, senator, and since the current general election is already underway – with more than 50 million voters having cast an early ballot – let’s see what Americans have to say, first, before you jump to any scary conclusions.
Capito and friends spoke in support of a constitutional amendment, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., back in March of 2019, capping the Supreme Court at nine justices as progressives push for expanding the court. (We note that Rubio’s proposed legislation has gone nowhere even though the GOP has controlled the Senate these past four years.)
But, now, these folks fear such court expansion could happen if Democrats take the reins of the Senate and former Vice President Joe Biden wins this year’s presidential race. Biden has not backed the idea, by the way, saying, if elected, he would appoint a commission to study the matter. And for the record, the size of the court is not stated in the U.S. Constitution and is, indeed, a congressional matter. Or, put another way, within the rules.
Perhaps the GOP senators fear the outcome – of court packing, not the election, though there is that, too – because they are so familiar with the strategy.
It’s a tactic the GOP has used in recent years with state supreme courts when it has controlled all levers of state political power.
For instance, Republican governors in two states, Arizona and Georgia, have signed bills passed by Republican-dominated legislatures to expand the number of seats on their states’ respective high courts. In Iowa, the Republican governor has gained greater leverage over the commission that names judicial nominees.
And we all know all too well how Republicans who controlled the West Virginia Legislature rebalanced, in effect, the state Supreme Court two years ago when that body sank into a stew of corruption – real and alleged.
In a story by The Associated Press, Marin Levy, a law professor at Duke University who has written about efforts to expand state high courts, said, “The arguments being advanced now by Republican leaders – that this is an affront to separation of powers, that this is a way of delegitimizing courts – those don’t seem to be holding at the state level.”
Capito, of course, fell in line with her Republican colleagues, just as she has done at almost every turn since first becoming the state’s junior senator.
“The American people reject packing, as they would reject restructuring, because they are actually one in the same,” Capito claimed without sharing how she knows what the American people want.
Not a word from Capito about chiseling away at the integrity of the court by rushing the latest Trump nominee through the process in less than a month after denying a Democratic nominee in 2016 eleven months before a same-year election.
Nothing about how rushing this nomination took legislative precedence over all other concerns – even as business men and women, families, cities, counties and schools were awaiting essential federal assistance during a painful and prolonged pandemic.
Nothing about how she has voted for every last Trump appointee to the federal bench including six nominees whom the American Bar Association rated as “not qualified.”
Nothing about how the GOP and the White House are trying to outlaw the Affordable Care Act and, if successful, will strip tens of thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans of access to quality health care in the middle of a pandemic.
Nothing, in short, about her constituents.
Shelley is all about party before country. She is merely a good foot soldier for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hands her a speech and trots her. She simply is in D.C. to do the party’s bidding.
Just spare us the party dogma, senator, and your feigned apprehension of the big, bad Democrats coming for justice.
Given the damage the GOP has inflicted on the court system and on the Justice Department, extraordinary measures may, in fact, be necessary.
Yes, Sen. Capito, you and yours brought this moment upon yourself.
We look forward to hearing what America has to say – even if you don’t.