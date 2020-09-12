We are simultaneously concerned for and humbled by school teachers, administrators and staffers, the janitors and cooks and counselors and bus drivers, who are putting themselves in harm’s way during a viral pandemic to give our children a shot at a first-rate education – or at least the best that meager resources and the absence of a national response to the spread of a deadly disease will allow.
We feel for parents, too, who are making difficult decisions often guided by household economics, of whether to send their children off to school or to elect distance learning at home. And they are doing so in real time based on the best available evidence. This is still a novel – meaning new – coronavirus, after all, and scientists, even six months in, are still wrapping their heads around it.
For all of the turmoil school employees and parents are going through, our political leaders should show the utmost respect and offer the truth in scientific findings and public health reports, handing the microphone to scientists, not self-serving politicians.
Trust us. Not only can we stand the truth, a fully functioning democracy and an effective response to the virus demand it.
As West Virginia’s daily Covid case count climbs, as the daily positive test rate hangs around the 5 percent neighborhood, school personnel and our schoolchildren are at increased risk of catching the virus and – sometimes unknowingly – passing it along to the family after they get off the bus at day’s end.
We know for a fact that the spread in West Virginia has been highest in congregate settings – prisons, churches and nursing homes have had it especially bad. Schools are of the same lot.
The good news is that school employees, from what we see and hear, are following the science as best they can. All are masked up, some are wearing plastic face shields, desks are placed six feet apart, no large group meetings are allowed and classrooms get a good disinfecting at regular intervals.
All of this will tamp down on the spread of a virus that will, eventually, rear its pointed little head in schools all across the landscape. The best we can hope for is that schools are ready to stem the tide – and protocols are in place to do just that.
But what does not help, not one iota, is for our president and administration officials to falsify and fabricate findings of our leading institutes of public health for their own political favor.
Whether it is messing with the content of reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that might be judged at odds with the president or pushing the National Institutes of Health to issue a glowing report on blood plasma research, the president has shown that he is not above manipulating all levers of our democracy to benefit himself – in this case, his reelection.
He’s even shown that he is not above using our children.
As millions of parents across the U.S. were worried over whether their children should return to school, President Trump downplayed the probability that children would catch the virus.
“If you look at children, children are almost, I would almost say definitely, but almost immune from this disease,” he said during an Aug. 5 interview on Fox News. “I don’t know how you feel about it but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this. They don’t have a problem.”
None of that is true.
What is true is that early in the pandemic, back in the spring, scientists thought that children were less likely to get the coronavirus and, if they did, they would have mild or moderate symptoms. But a May 23 study, published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, clearly documented that coronavirus in children could be serious. By early August, 570 cases of a pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and 10 deaths were recorded in the United States.
In West Virginia, of 12,225 total cases recorded by the Department of Health and Human Resources as of Saturday, 14.58 percent – or roughly one in seven – involves a person under the age of 20.
Across the country, 513,415 children – 9.8 percent of all cases – have been infected with the virus as of Sept. 3.
So, no, Mr. President, our children are not immune. They are vulnerable and they are precious, and we would ask you to stop using them as pawns in your reelection campaign.