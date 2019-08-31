While Gov. Jim Justice was promising petrochemical fortunes for the state at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual shindig this past Wednesday, troubling numbers were rolling in that indicated the state might be in a bit of a rough patch – economically speaking – making the governor’s reelection effort a tad more complicated than it had already become.
Not that the governor would ever mix campaign strategies with state business, but, yes, his appearance had the look of a dance with those he hopes will power him back into office a little more than a year from now.
But darkening the governor’s rosy outlook, revenue collections – the barometer that Justice had been touting throughout most of the last fiscal year – had come in south of budget for the month of July.
Even more troubling is the governance side of the equation where Justice has not embraced the CEO side of his responsibilities. While he often shares a vision of where he wants to take the state, and while he has fulfilled a cheerleader’s role, he has not yet proven successful at developing a plan to diversify the economy. With him, it is all about coal and oil and gas – industries that were already in place before he came along, industries at risk to a sometimes fickle market and a growing national preference for renewables given the realities of global warming and climate change.
Until Justice leaves the Marketing-in-Chief pom-poms in the closet, we’ll choose to doubt much of the rah-rah hyperbole that punctuates most of what the governor has to say.
The economy as is? Coal revenue was declining in the Mountain State last month, and natural gas production has slowed, too. True, it was only one month, but the signs were troubling. Personal income tax collections were off by $16.6 million, consumer sales tax collections fell $7.4 million short of their mark and severance tax dollars were $3.4 million off budget projections. To the governor’s credit, last year’s revenues were robust with the state taking in a record $511 million dollars in taxes. But, now, in the first month of the new budget year, there was a $30-million dollar shortfall.
That will make you pay attention to the next month’s numbers – which we are about to get.
But last week, there he was, at his very own Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, in the company of the movers and shakers of the business and policy worlds of this state, hyping an anticipated growth of the petrochemical industry in Appalachia. He even announced that he had formed a new task force that will be responsible for bringing manufacturing jobs to the Mountain State.
According to projections by a GOP-friendly U.S. Department of Energy, the petrochemical industry in Appalachia has the potential to attract $36 billion in investments, create 100,000 new jobs, expand the economy by $28 billion and add $2.2 billion in yearly tax income – all right here in West Virginia.
We have been here previously with this governor and this administration, so we are not exactly waiting for all of this good fortune to rain down on us. He has proven to be a carnival barker in the past, and until we see hard assets and site development, we’ll pass on the promotion and look, instead, to ideas on how to move the economy forward on other fronts.
Remember the announcement more than two years ago that China Energy Investment Corp., that country’s largest state-owned energy giant, would spend nearly $84 billion over 20 years to build facilities in West Virginia to extract natural gas and turn it into byproducts that generate power and make consumer goods?
Remember that?
Gov. Justice said at the time, “It would not surprise me, within my 10-month window of today, to see shovels in the ground.”
Not a spade of dirt, as of today, has been turned.
Clearly, the governor is just shooting from the hip because he has no plan. It’s a cover-up, a distraction from the cold truth of our economic future. And until he gives his day job a big ol’ bear hug, we will continue to lean on the fortunes of the extraction industry to determine our economic fate.
If you can read the handwriting on the wall, that will be about as helpful as all of those shovels.