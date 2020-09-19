Out of common decency and respect for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night from complications associated with metastatic cancer of the pancreas, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could have deflected all political game board questions and considerations about filling the court vacancy for a day or two – if not until after the Nov. 3 general election.
He could have said that our country would leave that conversation for another day – and, in this time of sorrow and crises for many Americans, our nation’s thoughts and support are with the Ginsburg family.
You want to make America great again? Start there – with a simple, heartfelt, everyday courtesy.
But McConnell did not, instead saying, only hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
It was nauseating.
Yes, here we are, America, in an acrimonious and divisive era where poisonous politics pokes its nose into every last conversation and calculation, where politicians draw up battle plans to divide and conquer, set one citizen against another, not focused on the pain of the populace, but on strengthening their hold on power and advancing their particular dogma by whatever means necessary.
McConnell couldn’t care less about a pandemic that will have killed – before this weekend is over – 200,000 people, that the West Coast is ablaze, that gulf shores are under water, that many Americans have lost their homes, that millions are out of work, that too many are hungry, that too few have access to quality health care, that our immigration system is a dark blot on our nation’s moral DNA, that racial injustice is kneeling on the neck of Black America.
The Senate, apparently, can race ahead and fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court in record time but cannot seem to find the time, resources or interest to come to the aid of an ailing nation. And that is all you need to know when looking for proof as to whom Mitch and his minions are most interested in serving – themselves and their wealthy puppet masters. You do not matter. Not really.
Quite frankly, we are sick of it.
Our country should have been allowed time to take stock and appreciate all of what Ginsburg did in her remarkable life. The demure and diminutive legal giant made her mark especially in matters of women’s rights.
NPR called Ginsburg the “architect of the legal fight for women’s rights in the 1970s,” and indeed, she was, leading the fight in the courts for gender equality. Before she won five cases at the high court, women were treated, by law, differently than men. After, she had affected a legal revolution.
And then she put on her high court robes.
Nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she went on to serve 27 years on the nation’s highest court, dying in office, becoming not only its most prominent member but also a cultural icon – the Notorious RGB.
Writing for the majority in 1996 that declared that the Virginia Military Institute could no longer remain an all-male institution, she argued that most women – and most men, too – would not and could not measure up to the rigorous demands of VMI. But, she wrote, the state could not exclude women who could meet those demands.
She wrote: “Reliance on overbroad generalizations … estimates about the way most men or most women are, will not suffice to deny opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description.”
As the court announced her death on Friday, as citizens gathered in front of the court to pay their respects, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts had this to say about his liberal colleague: “Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
A few days before her death, knowing the fractious political battles her death would precipitate, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter. It read: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
She wrote this as she was dying, knowing her end was at hand. She wrote it for her country that she served resolutely and with the highest distinction.
America ought to honor the last request of a citizen who gave it her all and, in doing so, made life better for millions of women – and men, too.
Certainly, we still have the capacity to act as such, to say thank you.
Out of respect.
Out of common decency.