In southern West Virginia, the struggle to navigate life’s daily challenges matches the desperate need in some corners for basic necessities, provisions and access to quality health care. It’s no secret that the most vulnerable among us are the elderly and our children.
Statistics paint a damning picture of conditions here in Central Appalachia, none more so than the state’s overall poverty rate of 19.1 percent and a 25 percent rate for children. That’s right. One in four kids in this state are living in a household where the grinding effect of poverty – including food security – sets the table. You don’t have to wonder how that affects educational outcomes because there are statistics for that, too, and they aren’t exactly brag worthy.
And that’s just for starters.
Thankfully, in this place and in this time of outsized reliance on the kindness of strangers and neighbors alike, the United Way of Southern West Virginia lends a helping hand up. And on Friday night, thanks to participants and a generous crowd enjoying an entertaining night out, the local United Way raised nearly $210,000 via its major fundraiser, “Dancing with the Stars,” held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
With those dollars, the United Way funds multiple programs – all worthy.
For instance, there is the Equal Footing Shoe Fund that provides children in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties with new athletic-style shoes. As the organization says on its website, “A child with shoes that do not fit, have holes, or are weather inappropriate faces many challenges, including stigmatization by their peers, inability to participate in physical activity such as P.E., and safety concerns.
“We hope that by providing children with a pair of new, athletic style shoes they are better able to concentrate on things children should be thinking about: school, friends, and fun.”
Our region’s children get a lot of attention – as they should – from the United Way.
In another initiative, the organization partners with Mabscott and Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary schools to provide volunteer readers on a monthly basis. The program promotes the fun inherent in reading and writing, as well as providing students with a positive adult role model.
Students in grades 2 through 5 receive personal copies of books that are read, and that is critical because of this: 61 percent of low income children live without books in their home, according to Campaign for Grade Level Reading (2016), which also found 80 percent of 3rd grade students who come from low income families are not able to read at grade level. Those children are 13 times more likely to drop out of high school.
The United Way also assists with multiple summer feeding programs through information and training sessions as well as granting seed money to entities interested in making sure kids – when school is out – have food on the table.
On the other end of the age spectrum, the United Way, in partnership with West Virginia State University and more than 20 community partners, have set up Raleigh County’s first “Healthy Grandfamilies Project.” The program provides support and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more of their grandchildren – not an uncommon situation. In Southern West Virginia, the opioid epidemic has caused a stark increase in the number of children being raised by grandparents. In Raleigh County alone, according to the United Way website, the number of children living with grandparents is estimated to be 1,743. Also, across the state, 20.9 percent of these grandfamilies are estimated to live below the poverty line and 33.6 percent of grandparents raising grandchildren have some sort of documented disability. The free program includes sessions on parenting, communicating, health literacy, self care, navigating legal and educational systems, social media and much more.
This is just scratching the surface of all that the United Way does in our communities. And if you doubt for a moment that their work is not needed, we’ve got more stats that we can share.
For now, despite the rather impressive haul of dollars from Friday night’s dance competition, the need here in southern West Virginia is great. If you missed out on the festivities, you can still donate to the cause.