As colleges large and small across the American landscape struggle against economic headwinds buffeting budgets and family finances, West Virginia University Institute of Technology President Carolyn Long seems to be correcting the curriculum and support services on the Beckley campus to appeal to a broader community of potential students.
No longer will Tech just be a solid college choice for those who are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). No longer will Tech simply and conveniently provide a path to the WVU medical school, law school and graduate programs at the big school in Morgantown. Long is adding academic elbow room for aspiring teachers and chefs, too.
In her annual State of Tech address on Friday, Long hit the high points of her plan to better position the college for the future. Smartly, it is aimed at the regional workforce.
Her strategy is prudent, her vision clear.
First, a little context.
Last fall, Moody’s Investors Service said that 25 percent of private colleges are running deficits. For public universities like Tech, the news isn’t much better. According to Moody’s, revenue at state-run schools in the U.S. in 2017 grew 2.9 percent while expenses jumped 4.8 percent – the second consecutive year that expenses eclipsed revenue.
What’s especially worrisome for college administrators and bean counters is that this is happening in a relatively strong economy. Meanwhile, the number of high school graduates is projected to rise slightly into the next decade and then, between 2026 and 2031, drop by 9 percent.
In that period, four-year colleges nationwide stand to lose almost 280,000 students. That, in another blow to the bottom line, will put a lot of downward pressure on what colleges can charge for tuition.
Already, Moody’s Investors Service says the 2019 outlook for the higher education sector remains negative for the second consecutive year owing to constrained tuition revenue growth, the main revenue stream for most universities and colleges.
Additionally, our state and regional populations are in decline, thus adding another hurdle on the path to growing the campus enrollment here in Beckley.
So, yes, college presidents like Long will need to lean on innovative strategies to recruit and retain students.
But we believe she is on to something.
Given tourism’s rise in these parts, driven in part by outdoor adventure and recreational activities in the New River Gorge National River, Tech will be adding to its programming in the hospitality sector.
The school already touts an Adventure Recreation Management program, which provides students with hands-on experience in an outdoor classroom just outside our back door.
To that, Long wants to add a culinary school on campus. Long said the effort would be a partnership with Potomac State in Keyser and New River Community and Technical College here.
With the possibility of the New River Gorge being named a national park and preserve, and knowing that a May 2018 study showed a significant uptick in visits when such a transition happened at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico, Long must have read the handwriting on the wall. There truly is economic potential in these hills beyond an uncertain future in the coal industry. Clearly, tourism would get a significant jolt in these parts if the gorge would be designated a national park. As such, an accommodating workforce would need to offer more than entry-level talent and skills
Likewise, Long took a look at elementary and high school classrooms around the state and saw a void of math teachers. Her idea? WVUteach – a program allowing all of those STEM majors to earn teaching certificates along with their degrees.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, nearly 25 percent of mathematics teachers in West Virginia are not certified. WVUteach, Long said, will assist in getting teachers certified in their content areas.
Long has other ideas that she is putting into place as well, like more “2 plus 2” programs where students can complete their first two years at the Beckley campus and then transfer to another WVU campus for their final two years.
Bottom line, our colleges – especially small public schools – will need administrators at the top who can see current conditions on the ground, anticipate workforce needs of a not-so-distant future and understand what trips the trigger of a new generation of students.
No easy task, that, but it seems Long has already taken a few well chosen steps in the right direction.