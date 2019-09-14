A local group of young, creative and civically engaged individuals is taking the lead to bring some fun, entertainment and a little culture to downtown Beckley.
Good for them.
That initiative – and more, much more – will be necessary if the city is serious about building an authentic and timeless brand, complete with personality and character, as a cool little college town. Right now, that image and those attributes are tough to see – unless you take a trip to Lewisburg. Yes, we admit to a little city envy, but that is the model. Beckley? To say its downtown is a little tired, gray and stodgy is, well, being kind.
But WV Collective – the folks who made WV Pub-Fest a thing and brought the theatrical performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Hedwig & The Angry Inch” to the stage at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Neville Street – has partnered with Clean Lines, Weathered Ground Brewery and, lo and behold, The City of Beckley to offer up The Great Beckley Beer Festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway this coming Saturday.
True, it’s but one afternoon on a concrete slab, but when you are building from scratch, you’ve got to start somewhere. Now it’s up to citizens of the city to show up and make it a success.
According to Jason Lockart, president of the WV Collective and owner of Clean Lines, the festival will feature over 50 beer selections from more than two dozen breweries and distributors.
We are especially encouraged that several of the breweries slated to share their hoppy creations are from nearby establishments, including Dobra Zupas (Beckley), The Freefolk Brewery (Fayetteville), Weathered Ground Brewery (Cool Ridge), Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (Maxwelton) and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company (Princeton).
Equally impressive – and exciting – is the lineup of bands The Collective has put together for the event. Local favorites include, among others, The Kind Thieves, The Company Stores, The Parachute Brigade, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and Long Point String Band (for the VIP ticket, only).
As stated on its website, The Collective was forged from a passion to help West Virginians produce quality concerts and live theater productions “for the cultivation of culture and enjoyment for all in the Mountain State.” The group has put some promising marks on the board.
Now, the city needs to be far more aggressive in fostering, assisting and supporting such growth.
We think the downtown is well positioned geographically to accommodate more ambitious plans. Cut between the major traffic artery of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Kanawha Street that feeds from both north and south, access should not be a perceived problem.
With some 400 students living at the WVU Tech campus just a stone’s throw away, our downtown should be a more attractive location for shops than what it is – and the city should be working overtime on coming up with bigger festivals in the years ahead.
You want to have a good time? Join us in Beckley. That should be the message.
Right now, it’s more like “Yeah, we’re kind of boring.”
Yes, Chili Night is a whole lot of fun. But it needs a jolt of adrenaline with the inclusion of more bands, beer tents and games spread throughout the downtown venue.
Perhaps if perspective retail tenants, folks who just might be interested in opening up doors to an art gallery, a pub, a restaurant, a combo book store and coffee shop, an antique store, maybe if they could see how the downtown space can be leveraged for festivals and plenty of pedestrian traffic, maybe then the downtown would sell itself.
Besides, music is part of our identity that we rarely talk about. Would brass statues of Little Jimmy Dickens, Bill Withers and The Lilly Brothers placed throughout the downtown landscape remind that famous musicians got their start right here in Raleigh County?
Whatever the roadblock of the past, we now have a group of young people trying their level best to make a difference through what they love – the performing arts and quality beer. It would be good if we all let our hair down and clapped along to the music.