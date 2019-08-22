The good news for Wyoming County school children is that district administrators are bringing certified teachers from across the United States into county classrooms. The bad news is that those teachers will show up just three days a week – via a giant TV screen.
While we applaud county school administrators for thinking outside the proverbial box, for finding a solution to filling teacher vacancies and meeting curriculum needs courtesy of an innovative approach, there is nothing better – if first-rate education is the aim – than having a teacher in the classroom, in the lunchroom, at recess, at the Friday night football game, at the local restaurant – not just seen in and about the community but being a part of their students’ lives, inside and outside the classroom.
A teacher’s influence should never end with the flip of a switch.
But such is the condition of education and the state of the economy in West Virginia – and the lack of credible and effective answers from our state Legislature.
As the coal mining industry struggles to keep its head above water, people – especially young, college educated people with a teaching degree in hand – are packing up and moving out, contributing to the population decline decades in the making.
Truth be told, it is hard to find teachers willing to move to the rural recesses here in southern West Virginia where adequate housing and lifestyle options are hurdles to clear – to say the least.
While natives see the beauty of nature and family just ’round the mountain, young outsiders see something else entirely – and it is not particularly alluring.
The situation has become so acute in McDowell County (24 vacancies being filled by substitutes headed into the school year) that an apartment building for teachers is being constructed in downtown Welch.
With necessity being the mother of invention, officials in Wyoming County are making use of a relatively new phenomenon – importing teachers via digital means. Boone County has already made the leap.
Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, explains: “Proximity Learning is a system of learning that will enable our school system to provide direct teaching services to our students.”
Through the online system, students will be able to talk with the teacher in real time – even though that teacher may be based in Texas.
A facilitator, serving as a co-teacher, will be in the classroom to offer additional assistance.
The online classes, with the greatest need in math instruction, will be provided three days a week via a technological marvel called a ViewBoard – in reality, a giant, computerized TV screen that allows two-way communication. Students will continue with the facilitator the other two days.
And then there is this: The Proximity Teacher program costs more than a full-time teacher living in the community.
No matter how excited school officials are in Wyoming County about stitching together a plan and the means to provide the best educational experience they can, this cannot be an answer for the state going forward.
The bottom line is simple: Our Legislature is failing at education and our school children are paying the price.