In case there was any doubt, Gov. Jim Justice has made it clear of late that he makes the rules and it is up to the rest of us to follow along, no questions allowed.
And, no, the edicts do not apply to Big Jim.
In addition to a pandemic press briefing this past week where Justice announced his plan to have all West Virginia elementary and middle schools reopen in mid-January to in-person learning five days each week – in the midst of a raging pandemic, no less – there is now a video clip circulating on Twitter and on other social media platforms that shows a crowd of revelers, mostly without masks, none adhering to social distancing guidelines, all celebrating New Year’s Eve at the governor’s own Greenbrier resort.
The governor’s message is clear: Do as I say, not as I do.
This is the same governor who begs and pleads with whoever bothers to tune in to his thrice-weekly pandemic briefings to wear the darn mask. “I don’t know what else I can do,” he has said.
Well, how about being a good role model, governor, and a bit less of a hypocrite?
Whatever shred of credibility the governor had left in talking to citizens about how to crush the pandemic without the state taking the lead, the importance of wearing a mask, of how invested he is in the education of the state’s youth, well, that is all out the window, now.
He has failed miserably this fall at pursuing helpful strategies that would have avoided the surge of cases and deaths we have witnessed.
In December there were more than double the number of Covid deaths in the state than in November, 603 to 301, and this governor did nothing.
Here is where we have agreed with the governor – and still do: Remote learning for our school children is failing for most. But it was bound to fall well short of the mark given the multiple and limiting demographic factors in this largely rural and economically challenged state working against the very best efforts of educators and kids. The best place for our school children is in the classroom as any educator would tell you.
State School Superintendent Clayton Burch says that as many as one in three students have failed at least one core class this school year. Additionally, and perhaps even more troubling, Child Protective Services says child abuse-neglect reporting is down – probably because kids aren’t in school, not that abuse is not happening.
“CPS referrals have decreased, student social and emotional well-being has suffered, and one-third of our students have received failing grades in at least one core subject area,” Burch said. “We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person.”
But where Burch misses the mark is here: It’s not the kids who are failing. It is the adults in the room.
But, yes, we need to get kids back to class – just not by gubernatorial fiat.
We would recommend this: Work with educators at every level – administration, teachers, staff, big school and small, city and rural – and with the best in public health to come up with a plan that would make our schools safer than what they are now. Too many in this group from around the state seemed caught off guard by the governor’s announcement this past week.
Justice and his team should be thinking about inoculating all teachers from the get-go – not just those over the age of 50 – as well as all adults who serve our kids, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, as well as administrators and their assistants.
If we can keep them from contracting the disease, we can further reduce transmission into the schools.
Too often the governor fixates on stories about how few students have been infected with the virus. He is missing a key point: In order to make education work, we need the face-to-face presence of adults. And to do that, all of them, regardless of age, need the Covid vaccine.
Also, we would advise the governor not to be locked in to a definitive timeline as to when school has to end later this spring. Be open to the idea that, because of the extraordinary loss of instruction that our students have experienced this last year, we just may have to extend the current session past May.
And, yes, be prepared to pay for that.
This governor has done nothing but “run to the fire” in his reactionary and less than inspiring effort to slow the spread of this disease and complain that not enough people are wearing masks. He has been too timid to consider closing off parts of the economy to get ahead of the disease saying, falsely, that there is nothing that his advisers can point to that would cool the heat of this raging pandemic fire.
Balderdash. Of course there are mitigating actions the governor can take – just as other governors in other states are embracing and seeing results.
Big Jim just hasn’t found the courage to go there – or a vision on what success looks like on the other side.
He can start by shutting down large-scale celebrations at The Greenbrier. That would at least tell the rest of us that he, too, plays by the rules.