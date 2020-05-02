As the state readies to enter Phase One of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen businesses and services to jolt a moribund West Virginia economy, we will hammer the table until it splinters to make this point: There needs to be more testing for COVID-19 – here and across the country. Period.
We, too, are eager to return to the office, to break the lock and to engage in business transactions – face to face. But we think there is room for prudence because at the end of the day this is about something bigger and more golden than the pot at the end of the rainbow. It is about our lives.
While we note and appreciate an uptick in statewide testing the past two weeks and take particular pride in the low numbers for southern West Virginia, we border too many states whose efforts are not as aggressive and whose statistics are not so glossy. We do not believe there is the necessary public confidence in a government that says the water’s fine when too many people are still drowning. Local people are voting with their masks on this matter, and all of those masks we see speak clearly.
What would steel our spine is a plan that tests, traces and treats.
This novel coronavirus is a highly contagious pathogen that, in the United States alone, has now infected 1.13 million and killed more than 66,000 people. Those are big numbers. Ours is the nation that is serving as a fire pit for this disease to rage. And the reason for that is clear: Diagnostic testing for the coronavirus is headed for the history books as one of the most consequential failures of the U.S. response to the pandemic.
Here in the Mountain State, the governor has been guarded in exposing people to transmission of the virus, thankfully, but the state response now needs to be more robust.
Yes, Justice shut down public schools way back in the middle of March when the state had not yet recorded its first confirmed case of a COVID-19 infection. Yes, the state moved quickly to close restaurants and bars, hair and nail salons and barbershops.
He preached the necessity of staying at home and social distancing.
All of the governor’s reactionary strategies have worked here in the Mountain State. We have tested 2.76 percent of the population, more ambitious than the U.S. rate of 1.98 percent. And, proportionately, while we are testing more people here, a smaller percentage are testing positive, 2.38 percent to 16.71 for the country.
Now we need the governor to put a public health plan together that gets ahead of the virus so that we are not just hiding out until the fire goes out on its own.
It won’t.
We are going to have to learn how to live with this disease. An American team of pandemic experts has predicted in a new report that the new coronavirus is likely to keep spreading for another 18 to 24 months in the U.S. The pandemic is not on the wane, as some would tell you, and, as such, our elected officials need to stop opening beaches and prepare for a sustained and intense effort to subdue upcoming waves of the disease.
In West Virginia, when matters quickly got out of hand at a nursing home in Jackson County, the governor – literally – sent in the National Guard to test everyone, residents and staffers, at all nursing homes in the state.
What we know, now, is that in some nursing homes, the disease took hold and wouldn’t let go. At the Ripley Eldercare in Jackson County, by way of example, the Department of Health and Human Services has reported 13 deaths – more than one fourth of all 50 deaths in the entire state. Of its 78 residents, 68 – nearly nine in 10 – have tested positive for the disease. Even among the 101 staffers, 32 have tested positive.
But we need more than raw numbers.
We need to have protocols in place and capacity on hand to isolate anyone who tests positive, as well test anyone who may have come in contact with that person.
That, alone, would smash the next wave coming ashore and buy us time for the development of treatments and vaccines.
Because this virus is not going away anytime soon – if you believe microbiologists, epidemiologists, virologists and public health officials who study such things for a living – we have to get ahead of the next wave.
Repeat after us: Test, trace and treat.
That will give more people greater confidence in getting back to business.
We all look forward to that.