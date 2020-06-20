Last Sunday, the skies opened up above Oak Hill and let loose with a torrential, four-inch rain in a relatively short amount of time, overwhelming the city’s new $22 million sewer system. Once again, because it lies downhill, the tiny enclave of Minden, populated by about 200 weary souls, was on the receiving end. It did not take long for front yards and homes and little Arbuckle Creek to become a muddy, putrid bowl of human waste and toilet debris to say nothing of the possible spread of PCBs.
A solution is simple, of course: End this cycle of governmental negligence and disregard by relocating – for free – every last resident of this place to safe harbor.
Not that standing knee deep in a flood of trouble is anything new for residents of Minden, home to the old Shaffer Equipment Company, long closed, which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deemed a Superfund site in 2019. Shaffer, as a bit of background, supplied local coal companies with electrical transformers and other equipment. Oil containing PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) was used in those transformers. Residents claim the transformers were buried or left to rust and leak in abandoned coal mines. Townspeople have been counting scores of cancer deaths among family and friends since the 1980s – about as long as EPA agents have been out tromping around, taking water and soil samples and offering up weak excuses for inaction and failed solutions for a fix. That PCBs are considered a carcinogen is a conclusion reached long ago in Minden.
Despite multiple rounds of EPA tests over the years showing “actionable” levels of PCB contamination, no one has stepped forward with a rescue plan – certainly not from a long list of current and former state legislators, governors, U.S. senators and representatives to Congress, and certainly not the EPA and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, whose credibility is all but shot in this town.
Minden residents are the forgotten souls, the most vulnerable of all, too poor to pick up and move and completely lacking access to political power to change their lot in life.
But enough is enough.
Forget that the EPA and the federal government should have moved these folks to higher, drier ground years ago. Forget that past mitigation efforts by the EPA failed miserably. It has become abundantly clear, through yet another time-consuming round of PCB testing, that the EPA and the federal government have no intention and are in no hurry to spend a single, solitary, red penny of our nation’s enormous wealth on people who hold no sway. They are of no consequence to the powers that be.
While the rest of the country is lining up for trillions of dollars in financial assistance to deal with a viral pandemic just this year, the people of Minden have been living a health care epidemic for decades and are offered, what, another round of testing? Our elected representatives in D.C. can – and did – pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2017, the benefits of which went disproportionately to the wealthy, but can’t find enough coin in the cushions to buy Minden residents a ticket out of town?
And that right there tells you everything you need to know about whom our government works for.
Locally, we can and should readjust our thinking on tearing down every dilapidated home here in southern West Virginia. Right now, cities – like Beckley – use Community Development Block Grant funding for improvements to our parks. That could be, should be, turned toward improving the local housing stock. Instead of tearing down ramshackle, abandoned houses, as is the current strategy to rid the city of these eyesores, build up, preserve and provide – without cost – a newly refurbished home for our friends in Minden.
That, too, would improve the look of the neighborhood and start to repopulate cities that are on the downside of a troubling trend.
Think of it as a mini-infrastructure investment strategy that would accomplish much – including employment for those who know a thing or two about carpentry and home construction.
Certainly, if our politicians would care less about their next election and their campaign benefactors and more about the people they were elected to serve, they could make this happen in short order if they were committed to the cause.
If we can find $22 million to build a brand spanking new storm sewer system that gets overwhelmed by a four-inch downpour, we can certainly afford to move Minden residents out of harm’s way and, simultaneously, improve the look of our towns and cities.
If only we are so motivated. If only we care.