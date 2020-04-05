It would have been impossible not to notice the presidential pivot this past week, our commander in chief adopting a somber tone while talking about expected deaths brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the facts were starting to register beyond his control.
Several weeks earlier, President Trump had first dismissed, denied and then downplayed the potential consequences of the coronavirus on both the U.S. health care system and its economy, keeping Americans in the dark about the threat just behind the curtain.
On Jan. 18, Trump received his first briefing and four days later, on CNBC, was asked if he was worried about a potential pandemic. The president said, “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. . . . It’s going to be just fine.”
Now, on Saturday, two and a half months later, with nearly 310,000 Americans infected and over 8,400 dead, President Trump warned that America’s “toughest week” is coming up, predicting “there will be death” as the number of COVID-19 cases surges.
Now, everyone knows. Or should. We have all been instructed to stay at home, leave the house for only essential trips, wash our hands, wipe down counters, practice social distancing. If only we could trust that our federal officials could operate the powerful levers of government to deal with what is in front of us – even though we seem to be standing knee deep in a flood of misery that did not have to be.
At this point, we have more faith in most of our neighbors, and in our state and local officials, but to trust the bridgework ahead we will need officials in government and in public health quarters to tell the truth, the whole truth, and share what they know no matter how hard it may land.
So far, it has been an uneven response – and that can only exacerbate the problem and give credibility to rumors that are made up out of whole cloth.
By way of example, the Greenbrier County Health Department is providing the public with important details of those who have become sick with the virus. When its first confirmed case was announced, it said the person had been self-isolating and was recovering at home.
“The person under investigation had known risk factors related to travel and has been under quarantine since returning home,” a department press release stated. “This patient was symptomatic but is recovering at home with supportive measures.”
By contrast, Beckley-Raleigh Health Department Administrator Candance Hurd did not provide any such specifics about the first confirmed case of COVID-19 here in the largest population center – and shopping center – in southern West Virginia. No mention, either, on the department’s Facebook page. Only on March 31 did the department issue a press release saying that there were three confirmed cases – somewhere in the county.
Not how they acquired the disease.
Not their condition.
Not if they were at home or in the hospital.
Hurd told reporter Erin Beck that public health protocol is to conduct an investigation, which includes determining where the person has been in the two weeks prior to their symptoms beginning, who lives in the household, whether those people are at high risk and whether the person may have exposed anyone through employment, and to notify those at risk.
In other words, Hurd and the health department have that information and more – but they are not sharing it with the general public.
We think that is arrogant and wrong.
The best that we have going for us in this fight against a contagious disease are facts, knowledge and science which our elected officials and their appointees should be using to chart a course of action based on evidence, not self-serving political reasons that hide truth in dark corners. Sunshine is the remedy.
So, yes, more information. Not less. Let’s spread some truth around and not a disease. Surely, public health is everyone’s concern.