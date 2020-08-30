If Raleigh County and Beckley elected officials and civic leaders are to contribute to prospects for better days ahead, they must be active promoters not just of the allure of small town, rural life in these wild and wonderful mountains, but of the potential – the figurative gold in these hills – that can be mined by welcoming others to the enterprise.
They must be ready to break the chains of the status quo and embrace diversity in all forms. They must choose, in many instances, a different path forward, no matter how bumpy, uncomfortable and contrary to tradition and heritage that may be.
In that regard, it was a breath of fresh air on Friday when the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce voiced its support for a proposed major solar installation in the county, one ruled by the interests of the coal industry for generations.
It was a smart, forward-thinking – dare we say progressive? – move by the chamber, and when the Raleigh County Commission meets Tuesday to decide whether to cut a deal for owners of the proposed 600-acre solar farm on Grandview Road, the answer should be yes, indeed. Please come. Help us build.
During this era of a pandemic that has sapped a good bit of the normal out of our lives, there may be no better illuminating spark than even the smallest flicker of light at the end of a long, dark tunnel to grab our attention, pull us out of the doldrums and encourage us to think about the potential, the possibilities, all around.
No, this solar farm alone will not cure all of the hurt that this pandemic has inflicted on our economy. A vaccine is needed for that. Nor will it replace all of the hollowed-out storefronts and commerce that, back in the glory days, came courtesy of coal. Not even close. But it is a start at diversifying our state’s and our region’s energy portfolio that for too long has been overly reliant on the ups and downs – and, now, mostly the declines – of that very same coal mining industry.
Supporting alternative, sustainable and nonpolluting forms of energy is not turning our collective backs on coal. It is a response to both the present and the future. It is tacit acknowledgment and understanding of what global markets are telling us, what turning the tide against climate change demands and the preferences of succeeding generations of Americans and the budding businesses they are building.
Even with a supportive president in the White House, coal-fired power has been on the outs, being replaced by, in part, wind and solar. During President Trump’s first three years in office, according to an analysis from Reuters, an estimated 39,000 megawatts of coal-fired power plant capacity has been shut down.
At the same time, coal jobs in the U.S. have dropped by 7,100 – about 14 percent, according to federal data.
Even Trump’s own appointees on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a plan in 2018 from then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry to subsidize financially struggling coal and nuclear plants.
So, yes, the winds of change are a bit stiffer and persistent these days, less easy to ignore.
As chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini said Saturday, many institutions and businesses are committed to carbon neutrality.
“If we want to compete in attracting remote workers from these forward-thinking companies, it’s important to have more renewable energy projects to showcase,” she said. “The solar farm is exciting for the chamber because it is a renewable energy project that shows that Raleigh County is supportive of carbon neutral efforts.”
The local impact of the farm is no savior, but no small thing, either. Roger Hunter, an attorney who represented Raleigh Solar during an Aug. 18 public meeting, estimated total construction cost for the project at more than $90 million. An economic study, he said, predicts that the farm would provide an estimated $40.7 million economic impact in the county and $55.1 million for the state.
Most of the local monies from that would be funneled to our public schools – much in need.
In today’s edition, reporter Jessica Farrish reports that West Virginia has about 8 megawatts of solar installed, supporting about 340 jobs, according to data from the 2018 Solar Jobs Census. A report earlier this year by West Virginians for Energy, national solar advocacy group Solar United Neighbors and West Virginia-based consultancy firm Downstream Strategies estimated if legislation is enacted to allow third-party solar installation, at least 13 megawatts of solar power capacity could be installed across the state and create almost 400 jobs.
Raleigh County should make a play for a piece of that pie.
As the chamber said in its Friday letter, it “stands with energy providers as they continue to diversify and is excited to partner with them as they expand into new forms of energy.”
We should all feel the same.