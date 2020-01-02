Yet another viral picture of remarkable stupidity is casting West Virginia as thick with flies spreading the twin diseases of ignorance and racial hatred. The latest? A photo showing a training class of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation giving the Nazi salute.
We wish we could say we are shocked and surprised but we are not that distant from a similar story here in Raleigh County when an employee of Emergency Operations Services posted a repulsive photo of his own – it, too, racist by every score. We also remember when a House delegate hinted in a television interview that he would drown his own children if he found them to be gay.
Once the latest picture – on state letterhead, no less – circulated via media outlets, there arose a common chorus of outrage among the general public, proving again that there are Mountaineers graced with humanity towards their neighbors – more good hearts, in fact, than those who would drag us down to the lowest common denominator so that they might stand a little taller by comparison.
Gov. Jim Justice did the right thing – first denouncing it, then, after receiving a state report of the incident, approving the firing of all cadets and anyone associated with the repugnant little scheme.
“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of state government,” the governor said.
The whole ugly episode made us wonder if the state Board of Education might require more history studies in high schools, not less as it has proposed. The state report on the Nazi salutes found most of those in the picture acted out of ignorance.
What, did those involved skip all class instruction on World War II? Makes us curious – and a tad concerned – about what else they did not learn in school.
We wish this most unfortunate event were just a one-time incident that happened only during a photo shoot gone terribly bad. But the report found that the germ was placed and allowed to incubate, that the salute first raised its hand in the early weeks of the class “as a sign of respect” for the instructor, Karrie Byrd.
Byrd, who taught several classes, said she embraced the salute because, “I’m a hard-ass like (Adolf) Hitler.”
The instructor could use some schooling, herself.
Hitler – long associated with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and psychopathy – was a nativist, a populist, a manipulator, a coward and a mass murderer. He was an exterminator.
The Holocaust – perpetuated by Nazi Germany under Hitler’s lead – was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and slaughter of six million Jews, nearly two out of every three in all of Europe, as part of the “Final Solution,” the Nazi’s nationalistic “master race” policy to rid the continent of all Jews.
The Nazis didn’t just target Jews, by the way. Other groups were persecuted as well on political, racial, ideological and behavioral grounds. Among them: Communists, Socialists, blacks and homosexuals.
That so many people drawing a state salary were ignorant of Hitler and apparently the Holocaust is an indictment of our state’s education system as well as a moral failure of those who knew what was going on and remained silent.
So, yes, elected leaders and citizens alike, please improve the state’s education system, continue to root out hate from all dark corners of society and take pains to protect the most vulnerable among us.
That story, too, could go viral – in a heartbeat.