Gov. Jim Justice, no doubt, will be bragging on himself today – it’s just how he rolls – as he conducts a press conference to talk about the state’s recent sale of $600 million in road bonds as part of the his Roads To Prosperity program.
He is also scheduled to talk about November revenue numbers, which are nothing to thump your chest about – $7 million under estimate, continuing a flat if not downward financial trend. Five months into the fiscal year, the state is down $40 million from budget estimates.
What he certainly won’t be talking about, without questioning from the press or needling from the opposition political party, is a story posted on the Bloomberg website on Thursday. Citing Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data, the story said West Virginia is forecast to have the worst performing economy in the nation over the next six months. In a nutshell, the state’s economy will contract, not grow. Further, economic projections chart a decline in West Virginia that will be the most severe since May 2009 during the Great Recession.
So, how was your Thanksgiving?
The soft underbelly of the U.S. economy is being exposed this holiday season – especially in places that depend on coal mining, natural gas production, and manufacturing. This is not news to county commissioners across West Virginia who have seen a decline in coal severance taxes, to district superintendents whose school enrollment counts continue to slide, to Census workers who have been charting a downward arrow in the state’s population or to main street business men and women whose receipts are not nearly what they once were or what they need to be for expansion.
All of this, and our governor probably will talk about what a terrifically low interest rate the state got on road bonds. And we understand why Big Jim would want to talk about anything other than the economy.
But, sorry for the inconvenience, governor, that’s the nut and bolt that needs significant tightening. The Roads to Prosperity on balance, we think, has been good for the state. Good. Not great.
But what else is there to the Justice economic revival? Even the governor knows that jobs associated with road construction come to an end once the roads are fixed. Same with those pipeline jobs. What’s over the next horizon?
The governor does not stand alone on failing to deliver in these matters or in lacking a vision for the future. President Trump, too, has all but left the state and others throughout the Rust Belt to wade through troubled waters by themselves. The manufacturing sector, which saw a boost in jobs during the president’s first year in office, has succumbed to his trade war with China. In the first 30 months of the Trump presidency, manufacturers added nearly 500,000 jobs. Trump really did seem to be bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. just as he promised during the 2016 campaign.
This year? Poof.
In October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers cut manufacturing jobs by the highest number in decades, and now, not only have working hours fallen to their lowest level in eight years, the number of people employed in the sector is well below 2008.
The near future does not look so rosy, either. Because of tariffs associated with the trade war, manufacturing companies are seeing higher costs. Hours worked and jobs will decline further.
Back to our country roads, if you thought you saw some impressive carving on Turkey Day, just wait. If the current revenue trend prevails and future projections are realized, state lawmakers will be spending most of the new legislative session figuring out how to trim services – in the current budget and beyond.
Fiscal austerity may serve as a necessary and temporary fix to what is turning out to be a significant problem with faulty budget projections based on an underperforming economy. But tightening the proverbial budget belt does absolutely nothing for improving education, for delivering clean water, for deploying fast and reliable broadband, for boosting tourism, for reversing the population rush to the exit and for building a foundation for whatever the next economic model will be.
When the governor steps to the podium today, we hope he comes with an idea of how the state can move forward – not a thin mint of achievements.
Or, at the very least, some humility.