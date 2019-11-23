Because our collective health depends on it, ready access to a reliable source of clean, potable water should be considered a human right – here where our backs are up against the mountains as well as anywhere else in the world. It should be a given, a bother that should not be, Infrastructure Issue No. 1 – no matter your mailing address, your proximity to political power or the balance in your bank account.
Clean water should be a public policy priority.
But, as we all know, such is not the case in this economically impoverished cubbyhole we call home where vulnerable populations have long suffered for decades beneath the weight and ways of King Coal.
Well, some McDowell County folks, in the tiny little town of Kimball, population 162, have taken a curious and interesting step towards what should be more commonplace. Via technology, they are harvesting clean water out of thin air.
Literally.
And – imagine if you can – they are using solar panels in a tired and aging coal country to do just that. The irony is rich, and the science and engineering have never tasted so refreshing.
As reported by Charles Boothe of our sister newspaper down in Bluefield, Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank has installed a 24-panel hydropanel water production system that delivers a supply of water – clean and fresh – every day.
The technology is not new, just new to these parts and new in one other way. While the panels have been installed in over 30 countries, the Kimball array is the first community-based project of its kind in the United States.
That’s right, first in the nation for a state and region known to rank near the bottom in most every measurement of health.
Using a combination of materials, science, solar power and predictive data, the off-grid and self-contained system creates about 950 gallons of clean water each month.
The food bank worked with Zero Mass Water, Dig Deep (a human rights nonprofit), and one2one USA (a new nonprofit reinventing the connection between donors and donees) to bring the hydropanels to Kimball.
The process, essentially, recreates the minor miracle of a bead of water forming on a blade of grass – warm air making contact with a cold surface.
The solar panel set up is not inexpensive, unless you are the recipient of such a gift from a benevolent non-profit, as was the case at the food bank. Each panel costs $2,000 and produces an average of a half-gallon to one and a half gallons of water per day.
And while the first installment in McDowell is relatively modest, a more ambitious investment could guarantee an abundance of clean water where there was only water scarcity previously.
Can it happen on a broader scale here in West Virginia where systems are ancient and the cost to repair more than what’s currently in the pipeline?
Not to be pessimistic, but West Virginia, after all, is a state whose Environmental Protection Agency is run by a guy who is also the gubernatorial appointed lead cheerleader for the petrochemical industry. The governor, himself, is a wealthy coal baron.
This is a state where failing water systems deliver boil water notices more reliably than drinkable water.
This is a state where operators of mountaintop coal mining companies dodge and weave their way around environmental compliance and cleanups with the reliable assistance of lawmakers in Charleston and D.C.
This is a state where mountaintop coal mining operations blast toxins into our air and leave rubble exposed to rainfall that carries pollutants into our water supply.
This is a state where it is not an uncommon sight to see folks filling buckets with water off the side of a mountain because it is better than what the local Public Service District delivers.
This is a state whose legislators this summer were quick to stuff $12.5 million (the equivalent of 6,250 solar panels and an estimated 6,000 gallons of clean drinking water per day) into the pockets of those who were running an uncompetitive coal-fired power plant, while home owners in the rural recesses of Wyoming and McDowell counties were seeing their water run orange.
Can this fading little dot on the map be a place that can assure its residents of improved delivery of the most fundamental resource?
Yes, but only if public officials care more about the health of their constituents and public policy that serves the general welfare than special interests.
Priorities anyone?