There was much to be gleaned from the annual economic forum that examined the four-county New River Gorge region this past Wednesday – including, in the same statistical analysis of local and state economies, rays of sunshine slicing through dark clouds all around. Partly sunny with a chance of showers seems to be the economic forecast for the immediate future.
Simultaneously, the numbers provide hope from recent performance but whisper warnings of unrelenting and pervasive challenges related to a workforce that doesn’t seem to give a whit about shaping up or showing up. And, yes, as said a thousand times previously, the local economy is overly dependent on the extraction industries – especially coal mining.
But an equally important takeaway, we think, is that there now seems to be a coordinated plan across nascent but important initiatives to address human capital – the education, skills and health of the regional workforce – and it is gaining a foothold.
The efforts could not have come too soon.
Dr. John Deskins, the state’s most quoted economist, said it straight and true: “There is no way we can achieve economic outcomes that we hope for if we can’t be on par with the rest of the nation” on workforce participation.
Workforce participation rates through the four-county region – Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas – are in deep waters. Less than half of the adult population in the area either holds a job or is actively looking for the next paycheck. While Nicholas and Raleigh counties are barely sticking a nose above the 50 percent waterline, Fayette and Summers counties are drowning, checking in at 48 percent and 44 percent respectively.
To change the narrative, there are those among us who are taking a run at improving health, education, job training, entrepreneurial support and popping the top off the promise of tourism in these mountains.
The demographic profile of our collective health is a medical chart pointing toward a body bag. West Virginia leads the nation in the rate of drug-related deaths. According to Deskins’ 11-page economic report and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia leads the country in the number of overdose drug deaths at 58 for every 100,000 people. How far and fast have we fallen? In 2005, the rate was 10.5 deaths per 100,000. In 2013, 32.2. That is not an encouraing trend line.
Similarly, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, the state leads all others for the prevalence of poor physical health, poor mental health and activity limitations due to poor physical or mental health. The state population also checks in at second in the nation in obesity and first in the prevalence of heart attack, coronary heart disease and overall cardiovascular disease.
Education achievement is a tall order in these parts, too, with not a single school – from elementary through high school – in a six-county area of southern West Virginia fully meeting academic performance standards for math and English-language arts. Additionally, according to a recent report by the West Virginia Department of Education, one in five students across the state missed 10 percent – or 18 days – on the 2018-19 school calendar.
What’s to be done?
Active Southern West Virginia is seeing enrollment gains in programs that put an emphasis on physical activity. Through a network of community captains and partners in schools and businesses, the nonprofit offers a diversity of programs for people up and down the age ladder.
On the education front, WVU Tech President Carolyn Long is eyeing the growing tourism sector here and adding studies in hospitality. She sees, too, that our schools are in need of accredited math teachers – and offering a way for Tech students to earn their teaching certificate as they also pursue engineering degrees.
And The Hive, a small business incubator located on the Tech campus, has a team of business advisors, support network and funders whose aim is to support regional entrepreneurs.
No matter what the story that current economic statistics tell, no matter if the sun is shining or rain clouds are gathering, education, skills and health are at the very core of what will determine future economies – here and across the state.
We have to find a way to show up – in the classroom and the gym, at work and at outdoor play. Either that or hard rains are going to fall.