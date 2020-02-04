President Donald J. Trump, accused of trying to bribe the head of a foreign government to damage a political rival back home and then charged with attempting to cover it up, almost certainly will be acquitted by the Senate today. The formal articles of impeachment handed over by the House detail abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.
There is significant evidence to support both charges.
A juror who swore to render “impartial justice” in the Senate trial, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made clear in a telephone press conference on Tuesday and in a speech on the Senate floor that she is ready to move on, quite comfortable playing the role of an obedient presidential sycophant, not independent thinker.
We, too, are a tad weary of the process, especially when the outcome was preordained long ago by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But Capito couldn’t leave well enough alone and had to twist herself into a political pretzel. We would have understood and had more respect for her position had she just said acquittal is what the majority of her constituents want.
We expect our politicians to listen to the citizens who put them in office, to represent their views. And, clearly, West Virginians – by large measure – want the president to be acquitted. He is popular in the Mountain State, winning 68 percent of the vote against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. We do not sense much, if any, erosion of support for Trump, here.
So, that is all Capito had to say, that she is merely doing the bidding of the people who put her in office. That would have been fine.
But she didn’t.
Grasping at straws for a more detailed explanation of her vote to acquit, Capito claimed the president was denied his due process when nothing could be further from the truth. Time and again, President Trump was given the opportunity to testify to the special prosecutor, Robert Muller, who was investigating Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. He was asked – and he refused – to turn over documents pertinent to the Ukraine investigation, and he stonewalled. He directed members of his administration and White House to ignore requests and subpoenas to testify before Congress.
Here is something else we expect from Capito: Be a senator.
If she had been truly interested in the truth, in upholding the rule of law, of protecting and defending the Constitution, she would have demanded more, she would have demanded – as did Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. – that the White House turn over pertinent and perhaps revealing records as requested by Congress. She would have demanded that witnesses – people with first-hand accounts and knowledge – be brought before the Senate to tell what they know. Former National Security Director John Bolton, who has written a book that points to the president’s guilt, could have been called to testify. And Capito, if she were truly interested in the truth, should have demanded it be so.
But she did not.
And now this presidency is tainted with public doubt and suspicion, the Senate rendered powerless in its oversight duties, this president newly emboldened.
Even fellow Republican, Sen. Susan Collins, who announced Tuesday that she, too, will vote today to acquit, found the president’s conduct “wrong” and “flawed.” She said that Trump’s call to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in which he asked for an investigation of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was “improper and demonstrated very poor judgment.”
But none of that from Capito, our junior senator.
We are disappointed. She could have and should have demanded more. She could have been a senator. She could have demanded the truth.
Maybe, just maybe, Sen. Capito can’t stand the truth.