We’re not entirely sure what to make of Gov. Jim Justice naming a task force to focus on capturing the anticipated economic growth of the petrochemical industry in the Mountain State. The governor, appearing before the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier this week, used all of his trademark bravado to hype the potential riches for the state – in jobs, economic expansion and income tax revenue – if only we greased the skids for the gas and oil industries. Whether true or not, or just bluster, who knows.
But here is one thing of which we are absolutely certain: If Austin Caperton is going to serve as the task force chairman, as so named by his good friend, the governor, then he must resign his post as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
No one can serve two masters, especially if one of those jobs is in service of the people of this state. In this particular case, an honest and dedicated government official cannot be the public defender of the environment while also advancing the interests of the extraction industry.
Oil and water do not mix.
It’s not as though Caperton has run up an exemplary record as DEP chief. Down here in our part of the world, Minden residents are still waiting on a rescue from the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration. Their forgotten little Fayette County hamlet has counted cancer deaths in the hundreds, a direct result they say of PCB-laden oils left behind decades ago by a supplier to the coal industry. The EPA has listed it as a superfund site – and done little more. The WVDEP? Not a peep despite most soil and water samples from Minden showing PCB concentrations above actionable levels set by the state.
Just up Route 61 in the Paige-Kincaid Public Service District, a specially manufactured commercial filter became operational this month – needed to filter iron from the water, a problem blamed on nearby mining and blasting that routinely damage underground pipe casings.
And folks down in parts of Wyoming County, too, could use some of Caprton’s attention. Many have to use mountain runoff water because water pumped into their homes has been contaminated by particulate washed from the rubble of mountaintop mining. The piped water runs orange and stains all that it touches.
We are sure that faucet water runs clean in the homes located on the manicured grounds of the gated community of Glade Springs where Caperton lives and where the governor owns a home, but the agency he runs should be a champion of ordinary folks – especially those in the more rural reaches of our state who live in fractured little communities where infrastructure is a promise made by politicians, not anything substantive that would deliver a glass of clean drinking water.
The WVDEP should be acting as protector of our air, land and water – an especially challenging job given the prevalence of coal mines, fracking operations and gas pipelines running through our mountains. The extraction industry is certainly a dirty business – and it needs to be monitored.
So, yes, the WVDEP has its hands full – even before any massive expansion of petrochemical production in the state.
“Big Jim,” as President Trump likes to call the governor, can talk all he wants about wildly optimistic “$36 billion of investments, 100,000 new jobs right here in West Virginia, $28 billion additional of economic expansion and $2.2 billion in yearly tax income” that he and the U.S. Energy Department expect from further development of petrochemicals in Appalachia. But it means nothing if we cannot breathe the air, drink the water and play outside without fear of cancers or other medical maladies taking hold because of the poison in our midst.
Certainly, stewardship of the environment – critical to our state’s wild and wonderful image to say nothing of the burgeoning tourism industry here in southern West Virginia – cannot be left in the hands of a petrochemical advocate. Caperton ain’t no dummy and he knows as much. He must see the obvious conflict of interest. And if he wanted to do the right thing, he would resign his DEP post immediately.
If not, we will know whose interests he is really serving – and they are not the public’s.