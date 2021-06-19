You all know this common aphorism used to offer strength and support during trying times: “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond.”
Sure. Many of us share the underlying sentiment of self-reliance and a stiff upper lip but also recognize that this phrase can seem a bit callous during moments of overwhelming upheaval.
West Virginia is going through one of those moments. The past decades have brought job losses, population decline, and brain drain. Much of this economic disruption is due to circumstances beyond our control and decisions made by forces outside our state boundaries. Maybe more than 10 percent of our situation is “what happened to us,” but the truth remains that we can either focus on that – or work together and come up with a response that is good for our families and good for West Virginia.
One of our greatest challenges today is to face the reality of climate change and pervasive pressure to convert to alternatives to fossil fuels. Climate change isn’t a distant threat – it is happening now, is most likely caused by human activity, and failure to act will lead only to more extreme weather and natural disasters, chronic drought, and economic instability. Scientists agree on this, and while again we can argue the details, nations and corporations throughout the world have pledged to reduce their carbon emissions and dramatically increase the use of renewable energy.
This is hard. Contributing to climate change solutions is difficult in a state where coal has been a key economic engine, an industry that has employed thousands of West Virginia families for generations, and is core to the identity of many. For more than a century our industrial and mineral resources have helped power the American economy and contributed to our collective economic growth. Generations of West Virginians have made an honest living in the mines, the mills, and the factories, putting food on the table, paying for their children’s education, and paying more than their fair share of taxes. Often these were the highest-paid professions in their respective communities, which allowed them to take care of others who were less fortunate.
That’s why we need a collective response to this challenge that reflects the ingenuity and resourcefulness of West Virginians while respecting the needs of the workers who have spent years making modern life possible. We need to make an authentic and meaningful effort to revitalize our economy, not merely transition to a future imposed upon us by others.
The Nature Conservancy has been working to advance some creative solutions, urging the development of solar arrays on former mine lands, and finding ways for private landowners to reap economic benefits from storing carbon dioxide in their forests. Coalfield Development Corp. has been working with the Conservancy to figure out how we may advance solar projects, and complementary investments, in ways that provide sustained local economic benefit and are informed and driven by local community members. But it will take far more than this. And while proposed investments in infrastructure could mean lots of good-paying jobs, not all will be in the coalfield communities where people live and have their home.
Far more must be done. We should start by listening to those in the most-affected communities to determine how best to meet their needs. The government can surely help. The Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, established early this year to catalyze economic revitalization and support workers in energy communities, is identifying funds for job-creating projects such as abandoned mine land reclamation, carbon capture technology, and critical mineral extraction. This Group is also working to engage communities to consider policies that, for example, make it easier to transfer certifications for welders, electricians, and equipment operators who learned their skills in the coalfields and stand ready to apply those skills in new ways.
Miners and workers in the industries that support mining must be respected, and their commitment to their communities and their nation should be honored by ensuring they have living-wage jobs to transition into as the nation moves away from Appalachian coal. Critical to this is working with them in an honest, straightforward way to create a path forward that works for them and gives them the tools they need to make a living for their families.
If we respond to this drastic shift in energy use with a successful economic revitalization, West Virginia will be better prepared for whatever happens to us next.
— Beth Wheatley is director of External Affairs & Strategic Initiatives, The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia; Brandon Dennison is CEO of Coalfield Development.