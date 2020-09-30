Economic development is about more than shop talk. It is about more than having opinions and ideas about what should be done.
When the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority undertook its 2019 to 2023 strategic plan, it was meant to enhance our existing three buckets of work.
What are those buckets of work? Business retention and expansion, business attraction, and entrepreneurship. These are not revolutionary ideas; in fact, they are the goals of many economic development organizations across the state and the country. The differentiator, or the proof in the pudding, one might say, is in execution and before execution there must be understanding of the assets our area has as well as the challenges it faces.
One tremendous challenge for any community is recruitment of new businesses. Professional site selectors have mostly taken over the role of helping larger and midsize firms manage relocations. To lower capital output and shorten decision times, site selectors will present their clients with only the readiest sites. In 2019 NRGRDA had four potential business development sites assessed for their infrastructure capacity.
Two of these were in Beckley/Raleigh County. Within our Raleigh Co. Airport Industrial Park 29 businesses operate and employ 1,500 people. By determining the need for significant infrastructure upgrades the NRGRDA worked with partners including Gov. Jim Justice, our congressional representatives, Region One Planning and Development Council, and the Raleigh County Commission to acquire the funding to improve the capacities with respect to water, sewer, electric, gas, and fiber.
The knowledge of these capacities for professional site selectors and those companies looking to relocate will allow our business park to be competitive in the near future with a particular emphasis on aerospace. NRGRDA recognizes the importance of proactive infrastructure development for new business.
To attract capital investment from without, a region must also demonstrate that it has companies that can do business within its borders and have the potentiality to expand. In the past year NRGRDA has been involved in deploying approximately half a million dollars to area-based businesses creating approximately 60 jobs and retaining 70 positions. The NRGRDA Revolving Loan Fund has been in operation since 1999 and has worked to provide this crucial opportunity for retaining and expanding business.
This ability to deploy capital will be essential to maintain in the coming years. The task of raising these monies and showing the impact of a regional organization is the key.
The West Virginia Hive leads the charge on entrepreneurship. Serving as a business accelerator for the New River Gorge Region, the Hive has been able to serve 74 businesses in Beckley/Raleigh County.
This assistance can range from advising start-up and early-stage risk takers with marketing help, accounting assistance, long-range planning, intellectual property work, or things that only a business owner could imagine as a need. To complement this, the NRGRDA led the effort to create the Country Roads Angel Network to allow entrepreneurs to make pitches to individual investors who may provide that risk capital to launch and support these ventures.
It truly is one of the most exciting opportunities to show that we can belong in the world. The first of these pitches was held in July with more to come.
Lastly but not least the partnership with Active Southern West Virginia is about long-range workforce planning. Improving the health of our youth lays the foundation for prospects and existing businesses to hire and employ the best and brightest we have to offer.
To say that the Beckley/New River region has obstacles is not to say those cannot be surmounted. The contradiction of Covid-19 is while it presents the prospects for uncertainty or even weaker economic growth, there is also the prospect of a deeper and more serious look at rural America and that means our home in the New River Gorge.
We will need to be prepared and we will need talk that is only followed up by action.
Joe Brouse is executive director
of the New River Gorge Regional
Development Authority