THUMBS UP to West Virginia being awarded an additional $1 million in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for continued debris removal in Greenbrier County due to catastrophic flooding in 2016. This additional award is a result of a cost-share change from 75 percent to 90 percent for the catastrophic flooding West Virginia experienced in 2016. This grant funding, in response to the June 2016 Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4273-DR-WV), is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program (PA). The purpose of PA is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.
THUMBS UP to young people throughout the region reaching out to find unique ways to make a difference in their communities. Two recent examples include Park Middle School students who collected more than $1,500 pennies in support of the Raleigh County Humane Society and Newspapers in Education. In Fayette County, Oak Hill Girl Scout’s from Troop 10141 organized 18 Birthday in a Bag gifts. The gift bags, which included boxes of cake mix, icing and candles, were donated to an Oak Hill Food Pantry to ensure financial hardship was not a reason to celebrate a birthday.
THUMBS UP to the Beckley Area Foundation which has been helping area organizations strengthen communities with the help of incredible donors. To date, over $4.9 million has been distributed from designated funds. Recently, the BAF approved distribution of 141 grants totaling $365,020 to 65 organizations in the area from designated funds for 2020. A designated fund is a charitable fund established by a donor to benefit a specific charity, or program for a charity. To donate to these funds, mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund, contact the foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
THUMBS UP to West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) alumnus Christopher “Dino” Beckett, D.O., and nine other health care professionals inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s first-ever Health Care Hall of Fame. The 2020 recipients were recognized at an awards program recently at the Culture Center in Charleston. Beckett has received many awards including the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Practitioner of the Year in 2017 and the WVSOM Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2018. The alumni award recognizes graduates who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional achievements.