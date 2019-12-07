I lifted my eyelids open, rolling my eyes at one of the worst sounds on Earth – the alarm clock. My icy toes tipped the carpet, forcing myself to wake up. The light from the window was bright. It hurt.
Then I realized that something sounded worse than the constant ringing of an alarm clock. Sometimes, both show up in the same morning.
It was a morning full of swirling snowflakes, all landing on the pavement. Cold. Fluffy. A disgrace.
And I had to walk in it.
My head was down. The only sound I made was annoyed huffing and puffing. With each disgruntled sigh, clouds of vapor followed. I just wanted someone to know how I was feeling.
Once I saw my school, I almost ran up too many flights of stairs to reach the sweet, sweet warmth of central heat.
Inside, I slapped my gloves on the table and unraveled myself from my 50 layers of clothes.
I looked at my friend, all tan and glowing. She looked out the window, then she did something odd. She actually smiled at the sight of the white stuff.
I guess she saw my confusion.
“It’s so pretty,” she sighed, laying her head on her palm.
I felt my face twitch, trying to make a confused expression. That is, until I remember who I was talking to.
She was Australian. From the land of flying spiders and endless summers. She had only been here since the summer. This was her first, real winter.
“I’ve seen snow before,” she said. “But I’ve actually never seen it fall.”
After that sentence, my world flipped upside down – almost like I was the one from Australia.
We lose the magic in the little, simple things. We see it every day, yet we fail to realize that some are dreaming of the day they could experience what we do.
In everything.
It’s not just snowflakes, beaches or skyscrapers. Sometimes, it’s seeing the sun set over the mountains, hearing the birds sing in the morning or even seeing the first blooms of spring.
It’s magical, but we don’t always see it.
Sometimes, it takes a little bit of someone’s wonder to spark the magic again.
After seeing the pure awe in her eyes, I started seeing things a little differently. Things started looking a little brighter and kind.
I probably will never like the sound of an alarm clock (or waking up early in general). I will probably never stand outside in a blizzard just to capture its beauty. But I will try to take in what I see in nature, with as little huffing and puffing as possible.
After all, there are some things that are worse than the snow and the cold. But not many.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.