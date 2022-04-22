In his eagerness to move the city forward, Mayor Rob Rappold will often choose the path of least political resistance. Clearly, to our reading, the mayor does not like confrontation. His habit is to cook up an idea, make deals and then bring council into the fold, urging them to move quickly – we think – to avoid as much controversy as possible.
While we appreciate the urgency of his method and have approved of the mayor’s bolder initiatives – the purchases of Black Knight Country Club and the former Zen’s restaurant downtown – we think there needs to be better follow through and he needs to be more forthcoming with the affairs of the city. That in itself would allow a more robust public discussion and citizen engagement while also pushing, along with council, initiatives that are critical to the development of downtown.
A quick look around the landscape of Main to Neville to Prince streets shows that there is too much left undone, too much laying in the weeds of an irregular effort.
By way of example, last summer, when council was contemplating taking ownership of Zen’s along with a pair of lots across the street, Mayor Rappold said the city was “on the move.”
A key piece of the plan was to bring a Springdale business, Fruits of Labor, into the space. Owner Tammy Jordan had told council members during a workshop that she was willing to enter a long-term lease to operate a cafe and bakery in the space.
Fruits of Labor is well-known across the region for food and culinary design. And a compelling component of its operations is its non-profit foundation that hires employees who are recovering from drug addiction, helping them face and defeat their demons – with an impressive rate of success.
But as of this writing, no lease has been signed, there are no paved parking lots across the way and the mayor has not seen fit to bring citizens up to date with where negotiations stand.
In short, the city has spent $1 million and has an empty building and an unpaved lot to show for it.
Likewise, we are not aware of any plans on what the city will do with two empty lots on Main Street created when the roof of the Walton building caved in, rendering it and the adjacent New Taylor Law Offices building irreparably damaged.
A year ago January, council had discussed the possibility of a public-private partnership to develop something that would enhance that block of Main Street.
As of today, nothing but a gapped tooth architectural grin.
Also, a year ago March, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority was working with the city to procure a study on the redevelopment of downtown Beckley. That seems like a pretty important item that any mayor and council would not want to go stagnant.
And yet, one year later, we are not aware of any progress on that front.
Remember, too, that last fall, council was discussing how to solve the issue of loiterers downtown. And? Well, we have not heard a word since and the loiterers remain.
Any one of these projects may not seem all that important, but taken in full, there seems to be a disappointing lack of execution on getting things done.
And that’s no way to move a city forward.