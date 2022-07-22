Having moved from northern West Virginia to southern West Virginia almost two years ago, we joined the Beckley YMCA as we had memberships back home forever.
Something I’ve heard is that Beckley was supposed to get a new YMCA built near their soccer fields but a big benefactor passed away who was going to pay half the cost and the “dream” seems to have died.
Our local YMCA back home is located in East Liverpool, Ohio, which has to be one of the poorest communities in the U.S. Having said that, the local YMCA was falling apart and they needed a new facility badly.
East Liverpool “started” a Build a Champ fundraising program that received donations from individuals who lived there or used to live there, local businesses and any other entity that wanted to donate to a worthy cause.
This didn’t happen overnight. The fundraiser lasted almost four years.
But what did happen was that they raised enough money in four years to get a matching grant from Ohio for the rest and got a new $10 million, one-story YMCA complete with Olympic pool, children’s pool and disabled pool.
The local hospital also partnered with the Y and established a physical therapy unit.
It’s thriving now.
If East Liverpool can do it, I know Beckley can do this. The key is to start.
I am confident once donations get into the millions that our good state government in Charleston will step in and provide a big financial assistance somehow in order to get it done.
It will start to become a big deal for the city as we all know the power of unity and compound interest.
Beckley should not let the “dream” die. We are retired but will put up the first $500 donation to start this ball rolling if someone takes the bull by the horns to get this fundraising program started and make your new YMCA a reality in a few years.
Mark Goddard
Daniels
