As the prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County, it is a top priority for me to ensure that crime victims receive the justice they deserve. It is also important that I do all I can to help maintain the safety of our county. The opioid epidemic that has been sweeping through our state, and our own backyards, has made such a negative impact on our community. I have watched families be torn apart, and friends become strangers too many times.
Unfortunately, West Virginia continues to lead the nation in overdose death rates. And while our state continues to struggle with this epidemic and is left to pick up the pieces, pharmaceutical companies and consulting firms work together to make billions of dollars off of a tragedy.
I hope people will remember the names of these companies, specifically Purdue Pharma and McKinsey & Company. Purdue Pharma is best known for selling their highly addictive pain killer, OxyContin. And while McKinsey & Company settled with 47 states for $573 million for its role in the opioid epidemic, the crisis is far from over. However, the company still continues to avoid admitting guilt.
Several years ago, the Food and Drug Administration informed Purdue Pharma they were using unethical means to market OxyContin. This is when they hired the consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, to help market the highly addictive drug. After doing so, Purdue Pharma saw sales increase by 300 percent. They called this plan “turbocharge.”
McKinsey has been found to have a history of unethical business practice and conflicts of interest. They have been questioned for having more than 20 employees who were working with Purdue Pharma, while also working alongside the FDA on related topics. This conflict sparked a Congressional investigation.
The conflicts don’t stop there. It has most recently been unveiled that the Chicago-based consulting firm was working with Rostec, a Russian weapons manufacturer, prior to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, they were also working closely with the U.S. government doing work for the Pentagon. It is very clear that Mc-Kinsey & Company will do anything to make a dollar.
As a father of young children, I would do anything to protect them. Heartbreaking is an understatement to describe what it is like to see thousands of families who have had to mourn the loss of their child or loved one. In an effort to make light of the increasing number of addictions and deaths by overdose, McKinsey helped Purdue Pharma work to negate the images of mothers of teenagers who overdosed.
The opioid epidemic has done a lot of damage to our state, but it has really hit our most vulnerable, our children. Our foster care system has become overwhelmed because of the increasing number of children being pulled from their homes due to unsafe environments related to opioid misuse. When local agencies had nowhere to place children in West Virginia, they had to send them to homes out of state.
Ongoing court battles have also uncovered evidence of McKinsey recommending that Purdue offer rebates to insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for opioid overdoses linked to OxyContin.
Working in the judicial system for many years, I have seen first-hand this epidemic is far from over. However, as West Virginians we must do our part to never forget these companies and the damage they have caused to so many.
— Benjamin Hatfield is the prosecuting attorney of Raleigh County