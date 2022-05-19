Five years ago, a young and eager (but fearful and confused) girl and her best friend were approaching their final days of high school with graduation on the horizon. These were days that filled each with excitement, like high school couldn’t end fast enough. The world beyond the classroom doors seemed booming with endless possibilities as if someone could truly become whatever they wanted.
The girl knew that she could do whatever she wanted, whether that be going to college, applying for full-time jobs or even dabbling in an idea to start and build a business. Even with the myriad options, it was still a terrifying position to be in – for her. Like, what if there was only one “correct” option? Or, worse, if she failed at whatever she chose?
It was all too much for the girl. And though it might sound like a dramatic teen in a sitcom, she felt helpless. She truly didn’t understand the world which she was supposed to walk into after graduating from high school. But really, she didn’t want to disappoint anyone who had ever been in her life.
As it turns out, as she now understands, there is never going to be an option that makes everyone happy. But, back then, she didn’t know a lot; she was not worldly by any stretch of the imagination. But there was a whole lot to come to be understood.
So, that girl finally came to a decision (after various breakdowns) and decided to begin her post-high school career by going to community college. She even wrote a column about it all those years ago.
It was almost as if she felt the need to defend her choice of attending a community college and not a university. She wanted everyone to believe that she was still of value, even though no community college would probably offer the degree in which she was in search of. She still wanted to be taken seriously. Because for some reason, community college is looked down on as something that is “less” than.
But now that I’ve had that university and community college experience, going to one or the other doesn’t make someone a better (or more intelligent) person. And as wonderful of a university experience as I have had, community college will be something that I will always advocate for.
There might be certain time frames or careers that are best for each type of college – the Big University up the road provides a perfect answer. Yet, a student just getting out of high school should not dismiss the idea of a community college so fast.
Community college – among its other advantages – lets a student get a taste of a subject area to see if it’s worth pursuing, to see if it holds interest. The experience is all about finding a groove that works best. It’s kindling for the fiery passion of learning. It’s finding what path one might actually want to walk.
It’s a time of life that I still think about.
There was something special and unique at this point in my life about attending classes with a variety of people from different backgrounds who came together for one purpose – to learn.
And I learned, among other lessons, that there is something magical about community college. Maybe it’s just because of the tight community and support that comes along with it.
But it is something that I wish more high school graduates would pursue – or, at least, check out. Maybe one day people will start seeing the beauty of community college.
Five years ago, I found it – and am better for it. Not so fearful. Not so confused.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.