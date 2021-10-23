As the world continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, another disease persists and takes patients’ lives across our country. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer, either personally or through a family member or friend, including President Biden, who lost his son to brain cancer.
During his very public mourning of his son, then-Vice President Biden called for a “national commitment to end cancer as we know it.” Unfortunately, his own administration has proposed significant cuts in cancer treatment funding. We know finding a cure for cancer is a top priority for President Biden, so let’s hope he will not let this happen.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed an 8.75 percent cut to radiation therapy services in their 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS). In addition to this significant decrease in funding, CMS also chose to modify the Radiation Oncology Model (RO) as part of the 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) proposed rule. These two reductions will be absolutely detrimental to any work being done to cure cancer in perpetuity and will leave many cancer patients without access to treatments.
It’s very simple – we cannot cure cancer if the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CMS are set on cutting funding that oncology providers need to do their jobs. The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) met with Congressional leaders and urged them to see the damage these cuts would do to the cancer community. In a press release they stated, “These excessive reductions will jeopardize access to life-saving radiation therapy services for Medicare beneficiaries at a time when the U.S. health care system needs ‘all doors open’ to treat people diagnosed with cancer.”
The pandemic has made it so much more difficult for cancer patients to receive their treatments and for non-cancer patients to receive the lifesaving screenings necessary to detect and treat cancer early. Over the course of this pandemic, millions of life-saving procedures, like colonoscopies, mammograms, Pap smears, and other screenings, were postponed.
The Associated Press reports that Director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute Dr. Ned Sharpless estimates there could be nearly 10,000 excess deaths over the next decade because of delayed detection and treatment of breast and colon cancers. In my own home state of West Viriginia, there was a more than 90 percent reduction in mammogram appointments in April 2020 compared to April 2019, according to WVU Medicine data.
Serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates and on the House Health Committee has given me insight into the “death by a thousand cuts” our rural health care providers face. Rural health care options are evaporating before our eyes and if we don’t reverse course, rural West Virginians will once again lose out on care they need and deserve.
If this proposed funding reduction is seen through, thousands of American patients will be without access to treatments and screenings. This funding decrease will not hurt big hospitals like the Mayo Clinic or The Johns Hopkins Hospital, but it will shutter smaller hospitals and clinics forcing patients to drive for hours to seek care. Imagine someone finishing a chemo treatment and then has to drive three hours to get back home; it simply isn’t logical. Cancer patients cannot lose their funding.
Cutting funding for cancer treatments and screenings should never happen, but it is exponentially worse to cut them during a global pandemic. The Biden administration could make huge strides in the race for a cancer cure as long as it remains a priority and these reductions are not implemented.
— Mark Dean is a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties. He serves on the Health Committee.