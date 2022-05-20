My darling, my sweet pea, my connoisseur of current topics and convoluted ideas and shooter of errant comments and blistering, blundering images, while less aware people sleep and the moon is somnambulant, while journalists bathe us in their glow from eon-old and light-years-away news, while you are uncomfortable with abortion, atheists taking over the world, while we are cozy with coal and conservatism in West Virginia, while some are warm and safe with conspiracy theories and religious nonsense, you and I seek the light from fossil fuels as the planet drowns and burns as it hurls through the frigid darkness of space at dozens of miles per second, let’s read.
When we wish we can pick up a book at our library on most of the troubles facing society — past and present. I remember the way sunlight in spring through a store window glinted from my hand, and a book was as lovely as a sweet smile. I know the human pain, and I know loss. When two strangers encounter each other, do they kiss or pull guns, do they apathetically walk away relieved at now having to endure such a meeting? But if a person is open, if he or she is willing to share, they for a short time come to know each other in a deeper sense than any other creatures in the universe. Before they merge, they each yearned for the other; and as they part, they part from their self. We all crave more contact.
A face-to-face is either a blessing or a curse, or it is no more than two ships passing in the night. It is the same with a book or any article in a newspaper. Either something is there or there isn’t. Writers, any of us, want such a star-crossed joining to be a supernova experience, and not an unheard whimper in the vast blackness of nothingness.
The most terrible thing in a short or long life is to end it by feeling I left nothing, accomplished nothing and I might as well never have been born. All humans feel this loss whether they will admit it or not. Love can be no more or less than saying hello, I’m here. Hello, Earth, I’m here.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville