A reporter for Hinton’s The Leader said that it was a dreary day in late August of 1931. Everyone was gathered at Lover’s Leap to celebrate the “partial” completion of the tunnel at Hawks Nest. Many prominent people were invited to join in on the celebration, in which they could enjoy old-fashioned barbecue and dancing.
More than a thousand were invited to attend the ceremony, but only half showed up due to the weather.
But in 1933, the excitement ended. There was no glee or dancing at the Lover’s Leap. Instead, there were witnesses seated in a court room.
But the chief engineer for the Kanawha Power Company just said that it was a “general denial” that conditions were that bad, The Associated Press reported.
The engineer then said that he’d much rather breathe the air in the tunnel than the court room because he might be more comfortable.
After all, he said, it couldn’t have been possible for someone to become so ill – regardless of the hundreds of suits claiming otherwise.
Then a few years later, the tables began to turn.
The Beckley Post-Herald reported that the attorney for the firm that built the tunnel admitted that no one will ever know how many people contracted silicosis while building the tunnel.
Because, as it turns out, things were just that bad. The National Parks Service says that conditions in the tunnel claimed the lives of at least 764 workers.
Right off the highway, there’s a grave site. Wooden crosses cover the ground. And yet, after driving across that road countless times, I had never known.
I had never known there was a gravesite, and I had never known such a disaster had occurred.
Throughout classes in high school or college, I had never heard of this. Yet, events like these are important for students to know. Not everything written down in history must end with a victory. Sometimes, these events show the struggles and disasters we have faced and how we’ve grown from it. It’s especially important when it showcases the rights of laborers, in which West Virginia has a proud investment.
Bad and terrible things can, do and will happen. And that cannot be erased from history.
Yet, it’s so odd that one of the nation’s worst industrial disasters is right in our back yard and it’s almost swept under the rug for a few people to find. Even then, people didn’t want to believe what was really going on. It was just a general denial, after all.
When civic leaders hosted the celebration for the “partial” completion of the tunnel, this probably never crossed their mind. The tunnel was good for the state. It was a big project. People were excited.
Then it was all over without a storybook ending, and then, it seemed, no one wanted to talk about it.
History should not always be comfortable. If it is, it is most likely wrong.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism.