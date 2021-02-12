The United Way of Southern West Virginia is fortunate to maintain an active and engaged Board of Directors. Our directors assume the responsibility of oversight of the organization, overseeing the finance and strategic planning, and controlling the budget. They represent our service area through their geographic location, backgrounds, and industry representation. Directors make themselves aware of the needs of our community and offer their diverse resources to our organization.
Returning directors include: Alyce Almond, Jesse Baker, Bonny Copenhaver, Rachel Cornett, Deb Evans, Jonathan Grose, Terri Hale, Sherrie Hunter, Luke Lively, Ashley Long, Todd McGregor, Joe Meade, Joan Neff, Amy Pritchett-Smith, Angela Ramsey, Rob Rappold, Ronn Robinson, and Roy Shrewsbury. New directors joining the board in 2021 include: Patrick Baisi, Todd Cornett II, Jeremiah Johnson, Jo Lynn Keaton, Trina Lawson, Megan Legursky, Cheryl Mitchem, and Dr. Elizabeth Nelson.
One of the most important responsibilities of our directors is performing agency reviews for the nonprofit organizations that apply to become partners with United Way of Southern West Virginia. Our grant funding process begins with an application period that opens at the end of March. Agencies applying for partnerships must complete a comprehensive application before the deadline at the end of May. Once their application is completed and submitted, directors review the applications to ensure the requesting agencies’ programs align with the mission of United Way. Directors thoroughly review the narratives describing programming and financial statements and conclude the review process with a live or virtual site visit.
During an agency review meeting that includes all members of the board, each applying agency is presented as a potential partner. Directors discuss the applications, interviews, and site visits and approve or deny the request for partnership. Later, during a reinvestment committee meeting, each agency’s request is reviewed, available funds are determined, and an awarded amount is approved by the committee members.
This process and the directors’ commitment to ensure partnerships with well-established and effective organizations is one advantage of the United Way. United Way has the volunteer capability through its board to thoroughly vet the local agencies that apply for partnerships. Donors can know their contributions support agencies that are dedicated to improving the lives of all residents of southern West Virginia through health, education, and financial stability.
Join us at United Way of Southern West Virginia by living, giving, and leading UNITED to advance the common good, promoting health, education, and financial stability of everyone in southern West Virginia. Contributions can be made securely online at unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 or by mailing a check to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.