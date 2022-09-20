Economics has often been labeled as the dismal science. This is a highly inaccurate description, since it is actually a science that explains reality and offers prescriptions to change economic direction. Currently there are many key economic issues that are causing confusion. Two are the value of money and the indicators of post-pandemic recovery.
In regard to the value of money, one key issue that must be addressed is the myth that the dollar is becoming worthless. There’s no question that inflation causes the dollar to decline in purchasing power. However, the reality is that the U.S. dollar is legal tender in the United States. This means the dollar must be accepted to pay debts or, if refused, the debts are not legally collectible.
A second key issue is the attention to post-pandemic economic recovery. The misleading indication is to rely on state employment data, which is back to what it once was. While some may proclaim the post-pandemic economy is strong due to the low unemployment rate, the conclusion is incorrect.
Basically, the unemployment rate is not an accurate assessment of economic health. Unemployment rates are calculated based on those who want to work or are able to work. The fact is that West Virginia is dead last nationally in the rate of labor force participation.
This is based on several reasons. One is the state’s high senior population, most of which opted for early retirement during the pandemic. A second is one of the nation’s highest drug overdose death rates and substance abuse problems. A third is the health care and nutrition crisis. Evidence is clear that hunger and nutrition are highly related to problems with general health as well as physical and mental health of children.
A fresh diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, high-quality protein and whole grains is expensive. When the inability to purchase an adequate diet is coupled with the inability to pay for basic utilities, as in the case of the recent family in the news that did without water and electricity for months, nutritional intake drops rapidly. Family resources go into expensive food that requires no cooking or refrigeration. Potato chips and pop, along with white bread and bologna, become diet staples.
A regular view of the obituary pages reveals a startling number of people dying at a productive age. The Raleigh Register-Herald now even publishes a monthly supplement listing deaths. The loss of our Congressional seat is because that state’s population is in a decline.
A fourth is the lack of education and training to adapt the workforce to growth industries and new technologies.
A fifth is that an increased number of West Virginians have entered the undocumented cash-only economy of survival. They have in fact not disappeared nor migrated, as the data might suggest.
Another misleading key issue is that a reduction in the unemployment rate means “good times are here again.” The fact is that the employment rates do not reveal whether those employed are making a living wage with benefits in a career occupation. If a coal miner is replaced by a minimum wage part-time river guide, the economic impact is vastly different. The difference has an impact throughout the economy, such as new home construction and major retail purchases.
There is no comparison between an economy with a major industrial and manufacturing base and one that has become increasingly based on seasonal part-time employment or low-wage employment at dollar stores.
The fact also is that a minimum wage, even if now starting somewhat higher, is worth a third less than only a few years ago. In addition, expenses for housing, utilities, fuel and food have soared. This makes families on the bottom have even less.
In fact, the National Academy of Sciences has issued a research report that documents a link between our county’s widening income gap and population health indicators, including the life expectancy rate, which has suddenly declined in the United States.
In regard to income inequality, the Forbes 400 wealthiest American families paid an average income tax rate of just 8.2 percent from 2010 to 2018, with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos paying nothing in 2007 and 2018 and Tesla’s Elon Musk paying zero in 2018. On Sept. 16, 2022, National Public Radio broadcast that nearly half of American families are economically worse off today than a few years ago.
No matter how you look at it, unless you are in the top bracket that benefited from the pandemic, family assets and net worth for the majority are currently at a historic low. This is a major cause of domestic unrest, and there is a real need for a new coalition of grass-roots people who are committed to changing the present political scene and the priorities of the present economic system.
— Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School and Emeritus Professor of Economics at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
