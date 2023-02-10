So, what are the odds that the waring factions of political left and right, of Democrats and Republicans, can break bread, make peace and come together during this congressional session, during these most divisive of times, to agree on anything worthy? What chance do we have of seeing positive progress on policy that would make life just a little more manageable for the overwhelming majority of American people?
We are not blindly optimistic, say, about the prospects of some grand accord on a comprehensive rewrite of our nation’s immigration laws, though that is long overdue. We know that issue is stuck as long as there remains fierce, unrelenting and unreasonable resistance to allowing Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as a child, to stay – a position with which 8 in 10 Americans agree, according to a poll last August commissioned by FWD.us and conducted jointly by Republican and Democratic public research firms.
No, we are no Pollyannas, here. Immigration, unfortunately, will have to wait.
But we do see the opportunity to breathe life into what President Joe Biden said during this State of the Union address earlier this week: “finish the job” on insulin prices and address the mental health crisis.
Last year, owning majorities in both the House and Senate and a president eager to advance health care legislation, Democrats capped Medicare copays for insulin at the lower of either $35 or 25 percent of the list price. Unfortunately, because of parliamentary disputes over the arcane rules of budget reconciliation, a broader commercial cap was dropped.
On Tuesday night, Biden, in a rather spirited performance, urged Congress to cap costs at $35 a month for “everybody,” an idea that has some bipartisan support.
“There are millions of other Americans who are not on Medicare, including 200,000 young people with Type 1 diabetes who need insulin to stay alive,” Biden said. Democrats applauded and were joined by a few Republicans, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.
And, speaking of bipartisanship, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have been working on a more complicated bill attempting to address incentives of the drug supply chain. They want to cap those commercial copays and implement incentives for lowering list prices often paid by the uninsured. It remains to be seen how many companies will climb aboard that train.
Biden also called on Congress to pass legislation to address growing mental health and substance use concerns — highlighting the need to expand the behavioral health workforce, address the needs of children and ramp up drug interdiction. Given all of the problems that we are witnessing on these fronts here in the Mountain State, our congressional delegation should be especially interested in the president’s push. They could begin with shoring up the shortage of mental health professionals and restoring funding to our county health departments whose budgets were slashed to the bone as the state’s rate of drug overdose deaths jumped to the top of all states – no small coincidence, there – just ahead of a pandemic that completely overwhelmed local resources and capacities.
So, yes, there are matters where objectives and common goals can be shared across the great political divide in our country.
And, who knows, as our congressional representatives learn how to collaborate, compromise and conduct themselves in a manner that serves constituents and not their narrow self interests, progress can be theirs and ours.
And then they can take those lessons and fry some bigger fish.
Like, say, immigration.
