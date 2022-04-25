The average price of gas hit a record high recently, rising more than 20 percent in just a few weeks. Working American families are suffering, and it didn’t have to be this way. You can argue that things like global uncertainty, war and corporate greed that are driving this price spike are inevitable – but our country’s dependence on oil and gas is not.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is at the center of these price spikes. We’ve placed the cost of an essential good in the hands of an unstable foreign dictator. He has the keys to a major driver of the international economy, and he knows it. We’ve seen this before, and we will see it again if we don’t untangle our economy from fossil fuels.
Gas and oil company CEOs drive for profit no matter what the cost to Americans is also here to stay. A recent report from U.K.-based think tank Common Wealth showed that the top five oil and gas producers in the U.S. are exploiting our tax system while their profits pile up. Since the Paris Agreement was signed, on average these companies have not only avoided taxes, they’ve gotten refunds. The report found that ConocoPhillips, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Hess Corporation and Devon Energy got a combined $1.95 billion back in U.S. taxes between 2015 and 2022, while sending $77.2 billion to foreign governments over the same period. Money that could be used to fund things like public schools, infrastructure and health care is being directed right back into corporate coffers.
More domestic gas and oil production isn’t the solution in either the short term or the long term. Yes, we are in a crisis right now, but oil and gas dependency is an ongoing problem and increasing our dependency will only worsen it. U.S. gas production has little impact on prices anyway – it is a worldwide commodity subject to unstable prices based on world events and the whims of foreign adversaries like Putin. Furthermore, data shows that there are plenty of approved drilling leases collecting dust because Big Oil is sitting on them and not currently using them.
Plus, increased domestic production is simply not going to happen at a rate that will make a dent let alone solve this issue. U.S. oil is being produced at close to full capacity, and there is not going to be a dramatic increase any time soon. The oil and gas industry already gets subsidies, around $20 billion per year, which clearly haven’t resulted in energy independence.
Our unwillingness to adopt clean energy at scale is irresponsible. It has empowered Putin, perhaps escalating an international crisis. It has caused hardship to American families who are already struggling to get by. Just think of how strong our position would be if we powered our nation with clean, American-made energy sources like wind and solar that weren’t impacted by the actions of energy markets or Putin’s war.
This is a national security issue, it is an economic issue, it is an environmental issue and it is a quality-of-life issue. If we have other energy options, we can take that power back from foreign dictators and greedy oil CEOs. Energy sources like wind and solar are the best path to lower, stable prices and energy independence – we need to aggressively invest in American-made, clean energy, and we need to do it now.
— Cindy Lavender-Bowe is a small business owner and former member of the
West Virginia House of Delegates.