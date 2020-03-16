Denim for a difference supports over 40 local nonprofit partners

It is that time of year when the United Way of Southern West Virginia sponsors DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE. This is the 15th year that our community has participated in this great program that provides support through the United Way for the many people in our community that need their help and the help of their agency partners. To me, DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE means we have spring to look forward to!
During the week of March 30 through April 3, businesses, schools, and other organizations allow their employees to wear denim to work in support of our United Way. A $5 donation allows a person to wear jeans for one day, a $10 donation gives you three days of comfort, and for just $15 you can wear jeans to work all week long!
According to Executive Director Megan Legursky, this is a fun and easy way to support a great cause. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia supports over 40 local nonprofit partners. Every dollar raised during DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE week truly does make a difference. With help from the community through their businesses, schools, and other organizations, United Way is able to support local food and baby pantries, help struggling families find shelter and clothing, put shoes on children’s feet through the Equal Footing Shoe Program, provide resources 24/7 through the 2-1-1 Hotline, and extend free education classes to grandparents through the Healthy Grandfamilies program.
DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE is a favorite tradition in our community. Take a week to dress down in support of a great cause. Look for DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE badges being worn by participants in local businesses, schools, and organizations in support of our United Way of Southern West Virginia. Every single person involved truly makes a difference.
The United Way is sending out over 300 registration forms to local businesses, schools, and organizations and they are hoping to have a record-setting number of participants in 2020! Any business, school, or organization that has an interest is encouraged to contact the United Way at 304-253-2111 to get your organization registered! Badges will be provided to participating organizations for their participants to wear during the week to show their support for United Way.
I want to give a special thanks to our community partners and sponsors Southern Communications and The Register-Herald for their help in promoting this worthwhile event.
So, now that you know how fun and easy this is, if you are a business, school, or organization that wants to allow your employees to support a worthwhile cause while being comfortable at work, please contact the United Way. If you are an employee and would like to participate in this event, please speak to the appropriate person at your organization and encourage them to support our community in this way.
United Way is encouraging participants to post pictures and comments on social media showing their support using #UnitedWayDenimDays and tagging the United Way of Southern WV, Inc on Facebook.
Let’s all work together to make this the biggest and best DENIM FOR A DIFFERENCE we have ever had!
Remember, it is never too late to be a hand raiser and a game changer by supporting the United Way in any way you can. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.