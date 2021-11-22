I believe that today’s Democratic Party should change its name to “The Identitarian Party” because it has more and more become a collection of identity groups who believe that the groups that they themselves happen to belong to and are a member of have been the most victimized and unjustly treated of all and should be catered to and pandered to and fawned over and championed by government and society.
Meanwhile, they all seem to care less about tens of millions of other Americans who have led responsible lives and have worked like dogs for all of their lives and cannot afford to pay their bills and to pay for their health care.
Stew Epstein
Rochester, NY