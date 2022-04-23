I want to share with you what I see as the biggest problems that the national Democrat Party has:
Above all else, it overly-panders to, caters to, waits on, fawns over, and sucks up to women, all minority groups, identity groups and cultural groups. As Ann Coulter has correctly pointed out, they believe that this is in their interests because they very much need their votes in order to win elections. The problem is that this turns off and puts off those who are not members of these groups.
In my volunteering with Democratic Party candidates, I have noticed a fair amount of man-hating and male-bashing, a fair amount of anti-white feeling, a fair amount of ageism, and a fair amount of anti-Jewish feeling.
Another major problem for the Democrats is that they have placed too much emphasis on the issues that their minority groups and cultural-wars groups focus on and not enough emphasis on the bread-and-butter and kitchen-table issues of the middle-classes and lower-classes who struggle to survive and to pay their bills. But, whenever they focus on these issues, too many of them overreach, they go too far, and they want to over spend to the point where what they want is not realistic and is financially irresponsible. Thus, they leave themselves open to the false allegations of being socialists, communists, and Marxists. In actuality, they are not.
One way to get around these allegations would be to say that they want to pay for all of this new spending by passing a new National Wealth Tax similar to Donald Trump’s proposal in 1999 in which all individuals would have to pay a tax of 14.25 percent if they have a net-wealth and net-worth of $10 million and higher.
But no Democrat has made such a proposal since Huey Long did so in the 1930s. Instead all they focus on is increasing the top income-tax bracket by a few percentage points. That would not generate enough new revenue.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY