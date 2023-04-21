If people are going to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas spending his own money, then why don't they investigate all leaders who use taxpayers' money to live lavishly and waste money on travel and other expenses? DEMAND TRANSPARENCY, if taxpayers are paying for it. Look how much prosecutors are spending of taxpayers' money for FAKE CASES. How much money of taxpayers' money was wasted in leaving billions of dollars of war equipment and weapons in Afghanistan? Leave Justice Clarence Thomas alone. He, at least, did not waste taxpayers' money.
Sandra
Chula Vista, CA
Commented
