The foundations of our democracy have been under attack in recent years. Some of these assaults have been overt, such as foreign meddling in elections and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Others have been more subtle, such as the rise of billionaires spending millions of dollars to flood our airwaves with advertisements that drown out most of our voices.
In the face of these threats, the need to restore faith, rebuild security, and strengthen participation in our democracy is essential. Sen. Joe Manchin recently outlined a bipartisan way forward to deliver on these reforms. The For the People Act, S.1, is federal legislation that recently passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting action in the Senate. It is the rare bill that is properly named as it would strengthen the fundamentals of our democracy and ensure all of us would have a greater voice in our elections and our government.
I share with Sen. Manchin the past honor of serving as West Virginia Secretary of State. That role offers an up-close reminder why ensuring fair, accessible, and secure elections is at the heart of our democracy and is a responsibility that should transcend party labels. During my eight years, working with both Democrats and Republicans, West Virginia led the nation in innovative election advancements that benefited all voters. That’s what the For the People Act will do – benefit all voters.
As he has done on so many issues, such as the American Rescue Act, Sen. Manchin is playing a pivotal role and is proposing a sensible way forward that is both thoughtful and bipartisan. His vision respects both the unique needs and local decision-making of rural West Virginia while recognizing we cannot revisit the shameful legacy and disproportionate impact of voting rights restrictions on black voters throughout our state and country.
His proposed way forward includes ensuring at least a full 15 days of early voting, including two weekends; providing new resources for states to strengthen their election security against hacking attempts; and establishing new requirements to disclose who is funding political and electoral advertising to cut down on the corrupting and secretive influence of money in politics.
Unfortunately, some in our own state are advancing legislation that would make it more difficult for West Virginians to participate in our elections, including ending the most popular early voting days that voters in our state have relied on for 20 years. Other states are going further, with a new law passed in Georgia making it illegal to give food or water to voters waiting in long lines.
While this is happening in states across the country, DC politicians led by Sen. Mitch McConnell are threatening to abuse the Senate filibuster to prevent any bill protecting voting rights from getting an up-or-down vote. This is absolutely wrong.
Sen. Manchin’s thoughtful proposal sets us up for a rare bipartisan breakthrough to restore and repair the fundamentals of our democracy. But in the face of new voting roadblocks and restrictions, and as some in Washington seem intent to scuttle progress for their own political benefit, delivering on the sensible reforms in the For the People Act is a must.
Restoring trust and faith in our democracy is the project of our time and one that is well-suited for Sen. Manchin. I am confident that he is going to do everything possible to bring both parties together to get this done, and that he’s not going to allow a minority of senators to abuse Senate rules to create the kind of gridlock and dysfunction that has too often been used by DC insiders to hurt West Virginia. I thank him for his continued leadership and look forward to his delivering, again, for West Virginians by ensuring the passage of this essential legislation.
_ Natalie Tennant is West Virginia’s former Secretary of State