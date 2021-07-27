Burns and bruises. Pain and torture. Tears and tragedy.
The stories about the death of “Jojo” – or “Little Joe” – have coursed through the hearts of his family and those in this community like a devastating tidal wave.
He was an innocent 2-year-old child brutally murdered over the course of several weeks in August 2018.
The court calls it child abuse by varying names and degrees.
I call it slow torture by a sadistic bastard.
Joseph “JoJo” Garbosky III was the son of Candice Dawn Jones. The two, along with Jones’ older daughter, lived with her father and stepmother in North Carolina until she met John Powers online.
At that point she packed up her kids and moved to Mercer County, where she and Powers shared a home in a Green Valley mobile home park.
Jones’ parents, David and Angela Hart, were immediately worried about the safety of the children.
Angela Hart contacted authorities and predicted that one of the kids would be dead in six months.
JoJo was dead five months to the day of the move.
λλλ
The first injury reported in court documents was a swollen arm. Powers treated it with a heated MRE (meals ready to eat), which left a third-degree burn.
Then came the potty-training horror.
Jones told now-retired West Virginia State Police investigator Sgt. M.D. Clemons that Powers became angry when the toddler defecated on himself while he was trying to get him to use the potty chair.
What came next was a nightmare no child or adult should endure.
Powers beat the baby with a belt, slammed him face-first into the floor, struck him in the face, called him names, shook him violently and body-slammed him into the bathtub.
At that point, the baby went limp.
His mother watched but did not call for an ambulance or police.
λλλ
Several broken bones. Brain bleeds. Retinal hemorrhages. Subdural hematomas/blood clots. And a third-degree burn.
I have no need to research prior stories to list Jojo’s injuries. They are scarred on my soul.
I have also viewed photos of his broken and beaten body lying lifeless in a hospital bed.
These photos haunt his family, investigators and all those involved in this case.
A key part of this story is that Jones and Powers did not seek medical attention for JoJo until two weeks after the bathroom assault.
Imagine the pain that baby endured for 14 days.
Also remember that Jones and Powers were not alone in the home with JoJo. Her 8-year-old daughter was there to witness the abuse on her younger brother.
λλλ
Jones’ daughter has been adopted by the Harts. Her biological grandparents are now officially Mom and Dad.
A baby Jones gave birth to while behind bars has also been adopted by the couple. He is now 2-and-a-half years old.
The Harts dote on the children and strive to give them a happy, loving life.
While I was interviewing the couple last week, they put the toddler on the phone so I could hear him recite the blessing they say at meals.
Their daughter, now 11 years old, is also doing very well, they told me. She recorded all A’s and one B in her classes last year and recently made her middle school cheerleading squad.
Although now preparing to head back to school, she paused in her plans on Friday to write a letter to the West Virginia Parole Board.
A child who witnessed horrendous abuse is now working to keep her former mother behind bars.
λλλ
In a sweet plea deal with former Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, Candice Jones was allowed to plead guilty to child neglect resulting in death.
It carries a penalty of three to 15 years.
And, with time served, it’s been three years.
Our system is broken.
Is this justice for JoJo?
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.