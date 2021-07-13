Once again, Delegate Joe Jeffries failed to uphold the common decency required of public officials. When he ran for office, he preached family values. His behavior at the Capitol and on social media blatantly contradicts those values.
We strongly condemn his continued crude behavior. It is time for Joe Jeffries to resign, as Gov. Jim Justice rightly said. It is unbecoming of the office in which he serves, as the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee rightly said. It is an embarrassment to himself and our entire state, as Speaker Roger Hanshaw rightly said. But talk is cheap. We need to take action. Those who support family values – in his own party nonetheless – cannot stand by silently when one of their own acts against the family values they so loudly promote.
During the legislative session, Del. Jeffries made sexually explicit and threatening remarks towards members of a conference committee. No action was taken. During the session, Del. Jeffries refused to wear a mask, refused to be vaccinated and continues to work in a public health facility. Again, no action has been taken and his inappropriate behavior continues. And now he is at it again.
Perhaps more alarming than the pervasive crudeness of the behavior is its hypocrisy. Last week’s MetroNews headline says it all: “Delegate who sponsored anti-sex ed bill takes heat over his own graphic sex discussion.” Del. Joe Jeffries continually makes sexually explicit and inappropriate comments while supporting bills which ban professional sex education in schools, for example. We do not trust him to responsibly make laws, especially laws related to our children, while repeatedly exhibiting a lack of propriety and respect for his colleagues and constituents.
If those condemning his behavior are sincere in their beliefs, then they must take action. Speaker Hanshaw should remove him from all of his committee assignments. The House Republican Caucus should remove him from their caucus. The House of Delegates should censure him.
Talk is cheap. Saying he is unfit to serve does nothing to protect the state from his crude, hypocritical behavior. It’s time to act.
— Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, is Minority Leader in the Senate and Doug Skaff, Jr., D-Kanawha, is Minority Leader in the House of Delgates.