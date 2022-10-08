As if we did not know at the time, a meager 14-page state report issued in April that refuted claims of deplorable conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver was nothing more than a flimsy shield of defense for Gov. Jim Justice and jail administrators. The report bore no gravitas; it carried no weight. It was, in a word, a sham.
Well, guess what? Another inmate – the sixth in the past 13 months – has died in state custody at the rat-hole of a state-run prison.
This one is on the governor’s hands.
According to reporting this past week by Jessica Farrish at WVNS TV, the most recent death happened in May. The inmate, like the others, was no hardened criminal. He was booked into the jail, charged with DUI, speeding, reckless driving and disorderly conduct. Had he not committed suicide, he would have been bonded out, in all likelihood, the next day.
Clearly, the 26-year-old man was having issues. And just as clearly, jail personnel did not know how to respond.
As it stands, he leaves a grieving mother, a brother, a wife and three young children to mourn his death, a family left with far more questions than what the state will ever answer.
That we all are just finding out about it now is yet another strike against any appearance of competence by jail administrators in this state, state employees who are reticent about addressing incidents inside the jail because of pending lawsuits.
The state report on conditions at SSRJ was produced lickety-split, in about 30 days, by West Virginia Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, who cooked the books to deny any problems whatsoever at the facility. A high school term paper would have been more revealing – and more credible. Sandy once served as chair of the Regional Jail Board from 2012 to 2016 and now serves in the governor’s cabinet.
Yes, the governor directed an insider to conduct a fair and impartial investigation. Even a blind man could see that was never going to happen. As such, the problems at SRJ persist because they have not been meaningfully addressed – and inmates are dying because of it.
We know that our jails are overcrowded and understaffed and in need of serious upgrades. Brad Douglas of the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation told legislators earlier this year that there are 887 correctional officer vacancies statewide and deferred maintenance of some $277 million.
Those lawsuits detail filthy, unsanitary conditions with black mold present in cells, showers, air vents and even growing on inmates’ clothing.
We know for a fact that the jail is housing hundreds more inmates than what it was designed to hold – and as such, some inmates are forced to sleep on concrete floors.
We have seen the pictures. All of this is happening.
And all of this is coming to a head as the state is flush with revenues, sitting on $1.3 billion at the end of the last fiscal year, a sum that has only increased three months into the new fiscal year.
And how does Justice want to spend that?
Not on fixing problems that are mounting and obvious in every policy nook and cranny of this state.
Well, good luck selling that story to a family that is making funeral arrangements because of massive failures by administrators and staff at SRJ. Again, state employees.
This is on Gov. Justice. All of it.
Even that blind man can see that.
