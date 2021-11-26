It was 15 years ago. We were wrapping up an eventful day for the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) at our WVU Tech offices. She came over, asked for a loan, and then made a phone call from across the hall.
The next day, she failed to show up for work. Upon checking, we found her slumped over in a chair at her kitchen table. Dead.
At that time, I was naïve about fentanyl. But the eventual autopsy identified laced fentanyl as the cause. I was stunned. She was a key staff person and we were all devastated.
Fast forward to 2021. We as a country are now at more than 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses, an increase of over 30 percent in one year. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes the increase as the greatest annual increase in decades. And, based on deaths per 100,000 people, West Virginia is now ranked No. 1.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the increase was caused by the proliferation of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. This was confirmed by Robert Anderson with the CDC’s mortality and statistics branch.
This reality adds to the pandemic death toll. As documented in various accounts, the pandemic caused job losses, trauma from the death of family members, increased isolation, and overall disruptions that deprived people of coping mechanisms. The pharmaceutical industry took advantage of the situation and pushed addictive opioids upon people trying to cope, thereby leading to a “higher abuse of street opioid drugs such as heroin and illicit fentanyl.”
The pharmaceutical industry is now facing gigantic problems, and its wealth is beyond imagination. Firms are making huge sums manufacturing vaccines to keep some people alive and pushing addictive drugs to kill many others. At the same time, they are also moving manufacturing operations to low-wage countries to maximize profits, just as happened recently by closing a state-of-the-art plant in Morgantown. On the other hand, the industry is in court in West Virginia, California and New York for dumping pills. In West Virginia, the millions of pills dumped in small coal camp communities is mind-boggling. The settlements with Johnson & Johnson and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, have been widely publicized.
Here the problem is front and center in everybody’s home and backyard. Recently SALS and Global Volunteers brought two teams of advanced nursing students and a faculty member from Saint Benedict College in Minnesota to Fayette County. As part of their “One Life at a Time” activity, they participated with Paula Settle with the Fayette County Health Department in conducting naloxone nasal spray training for SALS staff and members of the community. Within one week, a SALS staff member used her provided Narcan spray to save a life.
Rightfully, many wonder about Angry White Men, the future of electoral democracy and a possible insurrection. However, another equal concern is the survival of the American people and others around the world due to overwhelming addiction caused by the proliferation of “drugs for profit.” Life expectancy is dropping in the United States as people struggle to stay alive. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. life expectancy suffered “the largest drop last year since 1943, during World War II.”
Using the phrase coined by John F. Kennedy, we are facing a “New Frontier” as we plunge even further away from Lyndon B. Johnson’s vision of “The Great Society,” in which people should be looking forward to enjoying their Golden Years of Life. The Day of Reckoning is upon us.
— Dr. John David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.