Ladies and gentleman (and my fellow baboons), I am an idiot, yet submit to you this thesis for your amusement. In it, I argue that we are getting dumber and dumber. We are a nation of ignoramuses. Someone needs to spare us our misery. Man is an unnatural creature. Should never have drawn a single breath. God must have been insane. Time for a wipe out. There are many things you can blame it on. No matter how you pick at it, kick it around or look at it, there's no escaping the fact that humans are devolving, dwindling down, losing their smarts. Eggheads and nerds, once a dime a dozen, are now as rare as dodo birds. All that's left is crap.
It doesn't take an Einstein (which none of us are) to appreciate the reality - we're marking time until that great singularity hits: we humans self-implode. Yeah, we're as dumb as a robber in a donut shop full of cops.
Schools are dumbing down to children and adults alike. Students receiving diplomas they never earned. While the mentally challenged (I'm one) live on the fat of a welfare state. It's okay to get a D, Johnny. You're passin', aren't you? Blame it on being lazy bums, poverty, on watching too much TV, or on color, gender and race. Blame it on losing the war with drugs. We all saw it coming: a head on collision.
Those one percent elites stole our share of the American dream. Pay subhuman, demeaning wages and allow those robots to take our jobs away. It all started with the Industrial Revolution - causing climate change and placing technology values over us dims. You brights simply said it was progress, so we zombies hop in line like good little soldiers; pushed us aside. We weak morons were never asked our opinion on how the world should be run. Darwin or someone got it wrong. We're not a planet of apes so much as bubbleheads leaking out energy and drive. This isn't, Sherlock, a true democracy of the proud eagles but, an idiocracy of imbeciles with an average IQ below 80. Now, Trump was one of our Founding Fathers. He was a genius and our guiding light. We need him in charge.
Clever people are having fewer children. Morons and degenerates are reproducing like sex-crazed bunnies. Best put the whole planet on a universal living allowance. Soon, you won't have people capable of cleaning your bathrooms. You are to blame. You filled our bellies with junk food, polluted water and air as you richies looked down on high. Like a box of chocolates - who said that? I prefer a world with nuts at the center. And, don't call me stupid. You're stupid. We're all stupid. Letter getting too long? What can you expect from an idiot?
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.